Manager, missing 3 weeks, resigns

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck City Manager Ryan Heise has resigned for “personal reasons and opportunities for professional development” on heels of an unexplained three-week absence.

“It became widely known six months ago,” said Mayor Lauren Stanton, “that Ryan had intentions to relocate his family to the Stillwater, Minn. area where his wife’s family resides and was considering new opportunities to grow in his career.”

“The timing is excellent for the family to move,” Heise said. “My wife and I are focused on raising our daughter surrounded by cousins her age and relying on the deep roster of family members for free day care.”

Heise, city manager here since December 2020, last March received a positive city council evaluation and $10,500 pay raise to $110,500 a year. Zoning administrator Ryan Cummins, named interim manager in a hastily called special meeting Feb. 6, will remain in that post for now.

“Ryan came to Saugatuck from another active tourist community in Wisconsin,” said Stanton. “He provided tremendous insights and experience that helped us achieve many of our goals in his three years with the city.”

The Mayor cited Heise working with stakeholders to apply and receive a $1.2 million Transportation Alternative Program grant for the Blue Star Trail and $300,000 Michigan Trust Fund Grant.

The manager led in the development for the city’s Asset Management Plan for water and sewer with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and structured its Parks and Public Works Committee.

“I was proud to be part of a team which includes dedicated council members, numerous board and committee members and first-class staff,” Heise said.

“Saugatuck will forever have a special place in my heart, and to all the wonderful people I’ve met in Saugatuck, this is not good-bye, it’s until I see you again.”