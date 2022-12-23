Marion boys drop road game at TC Christian

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Marion boys basketball team made the trip north to play Traverse City Christian on Monday. The Eagles hung around for much of the night, but faded in the fourth quarter, ultimately dropping the contest, 50-34.

Marion was behind 17-10 after the first quarter, but pulled with 24-23 at the half. The two sides were tied 31-31 entering the fourth, but T.C. Christian dominated the final eight minutes to claim the win.

The Eagles had Mason Salisbury lead the way with 13 points, Coley Meyer netted nine and Braden Prielipp chipped in with eight.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Marion had a much easier time with visiting West Michigan ‘D’ league foe Pentwater, winning this one 58-36.

The Eagles led this one from the get-go, holding an 18-4 advantage after the first quarter and 30-11 at the half.

The Eagles had a big game from Salisbury, who scored 18 points, had five steals, there rebounds and three assists, B. Prielipp had 18 points and seven rebounds, Meyer added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Gavin Prielipp had seven points, chased down seven rebounds and passed for three assists.

Marion (2-2 overall, 2-1 WMD) returns to play after the new year, playing at the Grand Traverse Academy on Jan. 3.