Marion boys track team wins jamboree

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – Marion boys track team hosted the first West Michigan D League on Wednesday and won it.

Marion had 189 points to win the nine-team meet. Mesick had 92 for second place.

“Winning the first jamboree gets us going in the right direction for accomplishing one of our goals of a conference title,” Marion coach Jason Keeler said. “Obviously we need to show well in the rest of our meets but tonight was a promising start. We really scored well in the field events. We scored like 99 of our 189 points in the field events. The kids have put a lot of effort into technique and I think it’s paying off well.

“Stand out performance goes to Mason Salisbury for winning the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump and a part of the 4×200 team.”

Braden Prielipp had a win in the high jump, Cole Meyer a win in the discus and

Weston Cox a win in the shot put.

James Williams and Alex Johnson had a personal record performance in the discus

Aidan Timko a personal record in the high jump, Jaden Kiger a PR in the 3,200, Dru VanEpps a PR in the 800, Trey Davis a PR in the 1,600 and Aadin Yowell a PR in the 200.

The Marion women took third.

Lila Prielpp was second in the 100 meters (13.97), and fourth in the 200 meters (29.86). Selena Quintero was third in the 1,600 meters (6:26.70). The 4×100 relay team of Maddy Bell, J’Lynn Schoonmaker, Aaliyah Welch and Prielipp was first (59.69).

Harley Bear won the shot put (36-5.25) and McKayla Cruson was third (32-10 1/2). Bear also won the discus (105-6). Prielipp was third in the long jump (12-9 ½).