Marion cruises to fourth straight win with 51-32 win

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Marion boys basketball team continued their January surge on Thursday, Jan. 12. The Eagles were hosting Mason County Eastern in a West Michigan ‘D’ League game, and was able to pick up a convincing 51-32 victory.

“We came out of the gates fast and they struggled to handle our pressure,” head coach Dan Michell said. “Defensively Mason Salisbury really locked down Clay Shoup who might be the leading scorer in the conference, he came in the game averaging around 24 a game and was held to only two field-goals in the first half. It was a nice team win we really shared the ball well with a Season high 18 assists on 21 made baskets.”

Marion was able to jump to a 19-3 lead after the first quarter, never looking back with margins of 33-9 at the half and 38-16 entering the fourth.

The Eagles saw Braden Prielipp score 15 points and get eight rebounds, Mason Salisbury had 11 points and six rebounds, Cole Meyer had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists, Weston Cox had five points and eight rebounds and Quinn Scott was able to track down five rebounds and pass off three assists.

Marion (6-2 overall, 5-1 WMD) hosted Mesick in a key league game on Thursday, stays at home to paly Traverse City Christian today (Friday) and hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday.