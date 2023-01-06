Marion demolishes Grand Traverse Academy

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Marion boys basketball team was able to kick off the new year with a winning note on Tuesday. The Eagles, playing a non-league game at the Grand Traverse Academy, won handily, 65-18.

Helping them score a season high in points was Aadin Yowell who had 16 points and three steals, Braden Prielipp had 14 points and seven rebounds, Mason Salisbury had 11 points, Gavin Prielipp chipped in with nine and Cole Meyer contributed six points and tracked down four rebounds.

Marion (3-2 overall) played at Manistee Catholic Central on Thursday and will take on Brethren at home on Tuesday.