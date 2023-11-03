Marion football team wins first playoff game

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – Marion got off to a thundering start in the 8-player football playoffs with a 64-14 rout on Friday for the Bay City All Saints. It was 20-6 after the first quarter, 34-14 at halftime and 58-0 after the third quarter.

In the first quarter, the All Saints got a 6-0 lead on a 70-yard touchdown pass. But Marion came back with 34 unanswered points. Colin McCrimmon had a 40-yard scoring pass to Cole Meyer. Gavin Prielipp had an 80-yard touchdown return.

The Eagles got a 3-yard scoring run from Prielipp to end the quarter with a 20-6 lead. Touchdowns were scored in the second quarter by Cole Meyer on 3-yard and 70-yard touchdown runs. All Saints scored on a 3-yard pass.

In the third quarter, Mccrimmon had a 30-yard run and Prielipp a 19-yard scoring scamper. Quinn Scott caught a 40-yard pass from McCrimmon. Dru Vanepps had a 7-yard run to cap off the scoring.

Marion led in first downs 21-8. It was 179-97 in passing yards for Marion and 269-47 in rushing yards for the Eagles.

Cole Meyer rushed for 115 yards and Prielipp for 97. McCrimmon was 7-of-9 in passing for 179 yards. Meyer and Aaron Whitney had 11 total tackles apiece.

All Saints falls to 7-3. Marion is 9-0 and will host a state quarterfinal game on Friday evening against Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (9-1) at 7 p.m.