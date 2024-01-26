Marion superintendent comments on snow days

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – Marion school superintendent Danyel Prielipp said coming into this week there have been three snow days in the district so far this school year.

She said the district is in a similar situation as it was this time a year ago.

Prielipp was asked how she determines when or when not to call a snow day.

“It’s through input from area superintendents, forecasts from the National Weather Service, advice from Osceola County Sheriff’s Department, Osceola County Emergency Management, and our transportation director all play major roles in determining this,” Prielipp said. “The decision is made with the concern and safety of everyone in our community.”

In a related matter, on Tuesday of this week the Osceola County sheriff’s department reported on mid afternoon Central dispatch was receiving numerous calls of vehicles in ditches. “Please use caution and allow extra time when traveling. Freezing rain, snow and warmer temperatures have made the roads very slippery,” the department stated..

The sheriff’s department has also released this recent reminder:

“I’m sure you’re all just as excited as we are that snow has finally arrived. Just remember, we just haven’t had cold enough temperatures to make ice on most lakes. Please use an ice spud or auger to make sure the ice is thick enough before going out on any lakes.”