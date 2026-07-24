Marshall’s Market on Main, Rock The Block sees clear skies after Canadian smoke fills area streets earlier in week

Music group Rae of Light appeared at Market on Main, Rock The Block in Marshall Saturday.

Cody Petroff shared smoke from Canadian fires didn’t keep him from painting. He set up his easel in front of Market on Main’s music stage. He uses painting to connect with the community.

painter Corey Petroff, Marshall, painting Rae of Light performing at Market on Main in Marshall Saturday.

By Sylvia Benavidez

People attending Marshall’s Market on Main, Rock The Block, last Saturday, were eager to get outside after a few days of heavy smoke drifting south from the Canadian fires.

With only a hint of burning wood in the air, mostly clear skies, and temperatures in the low 80s, vendors, basketball games, a dunk tank, corn hole games, a hot dog eating contest, store goods, a petting zoo, and great music filled most of downtown Michigan Avenue.

Some people at the event said when they woke up Wednesday, they weren’t sure if it was smog or fog outside their doors.

Leanne Horwagh, Battle Creek, rode her motorcycle to Market on Main with Roger Flynn. “I stayed at home the last two days besides work because of the smog,” she said. “We took our chances that it was clear today and came to Marshall.” She said attending Market on Main was worth a little risk. “It was a really good atmosphere. Good music, good little vendors. The restaurants were great.”

Flynn said riding in Saturday was worth the higher health risk. “We were told not to ride that day because of the actual smog. I am an asthmatic, so it messes with my breathing.”

For others attending Market on Main, the smoke was not a big concern. Homer resident, Brodey Baxter, was listening to Soul Daddy Saturday. He was in Marshall Wednesday when the smoke appeared at its thickest. “I thought it was fog,” he said.

Cody Petroff, Marshall was stationed in front of the stage painting one of the groups performing Saturday. He said the smoke didn’t matter to him and he had been out and about painting in it. Petroff uses his painting to connect with people and Market on Main gave him an opportunity to paint something new and connect with others. He shared, “It has allowed me to conquer my agoraphobia. I fear a bit talking to strangers. I guess the social bit of it. I get to talk to people a lot more than I ever would otherwise.”

The Marshall Retail Association hosted Market on Main and with the owner of Copper Athletic Club sponsoring the music stage. Kathleen Loughrige, one of the owners of Nani Baby & Children’s Boutique said, “I was worried what today would hold because everything is outside, and so I didn’t know, like if it was going to be smokey, there would be a lot less people. So thankfully, today was clear and the little rain helped a bit.”

She and her husband, Shawn Loughrige have raised their children in Marshall. Over the years, she has watched more events crop up to build connection in the community. “I am happy that we do this and I love the businesses that participate, and the people come to town,” she said.

One former Marshall resident, Jon Boley, the trumpet player for Soul Daddy, shared that this was a homecoming for him. Soul Daddy has been together for 10 years and has only played once before in Marshall, before their lead singer, Suzanne Cross had joined the band. “We mostly play in Chicago,” he said.

Cross, who like Boley, lives in Chicago, is a music therapist at her day job and works with hospice patients. She said her daughter in Minneapolis was also experiencing the effects of Wednesday’s smoke. Cross couldn’t attend some musical venues in Chicago due to the its thickness, so she was happy to perform in Marshall and bring some relief to the audience with music.

“This is the best,” said Boley. “I have all my family and friends here. It’s been a fantastic experience. So much support… You see so many people out and it’s a beautiful night.”