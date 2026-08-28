Martinic joins Eau Claire Board of Education

By Debra Haight

J-E Correspondent

The Eau Claire Board of Education has a new member after interviews and action at last week’s monthly meeting. New member Susan Martinic was sworn in during last week’s meeting and replaces the late Don Geisler who died in July.

Superintendent Ann Cluff reported that Martinic was one of two people interviewed by the school board with the other being Roshelle Hall. Cluff described both candidates as “amazing” and noted that both are also on the ballot this November.

Martinic has five children and is the Food Service Director for New Buffalo Public Schools. In her letter of interest, she wrote of her “passion for public education” and said she “would be honored to be considered for the vacancy.”

“I am committed to supporting the students, staff, and families of Eau Claire Public Schools and would welcome the opportunity to discuss how I can contribute,” she wrote in her letter to the board.

Four people have filed for the November election. Five full six-year and partial terms will be on the ballot, those currently held by Martinic, Jackie Adams, Stephanie Daniel, Brittni Harrington Kidder and Lindsay Stuckey. The four who have filed are Martinic, Hall, Daniel and Kidder.

With Geisler’s passing, board Vice-President Chris Peters is now the Eau Claire Board of Education president per board policy. Last week, members elected Stephanie Daniel as the new vice-president.

Bond issue work

In other action at last week’s meeting, board members approved a number of back-to- school related items as well as one item related to the bond issue voters approved in May.

The $7.1 million bond issue will pay for infrastructure projects at Lybrook Elementary and Eau Claire Middle/High School. Work will concentrate on replacing the HVAC system at Lybrook Elementary School, doing roof repairs at Lybrook and the Middle/High School, and fixing roof drainage problems.

Board members approved the sale of the bonds to pay for the projects. Cluff said that the district received bids from four firms and voted to go with the company offering the lowest interest rate. That company is Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. of Birmingham, Alabama which offered an interest rate of 4.17 percent for the bonds.

The bonds will be dated Sept. 15, 2026 are expected to be paid off over 20 years and require a net interest cost of $3.9 million.

Cluff said earlier that the process will take time over the next several months with the district working with architects and the construction management firm to finalize project score, develop bid packages and go out for competitive bids.

Hirings

In routine action items, board members hired Lindsey Menchinger as the middle/high school secretary, David Nelson as a middle school substitute math teacher, Brian Lingle as a mental health provider and clinical social worker, Chelsea Carbajal as a middle school special education teacher, and Timothy Shuler as a bus driver.

Other hires approved included Hannah Hart as a second grade substitute teacher and Diella Ruhaya as a third grade teacher. The board also approved the Edmentum quote for a virtual high school math teacher. They also approved the updated emergency operations plan for the district.

Board members approved the fall athletic coaching staff, the purchase of a golf cart and utility trailer for $1, the 2026-27 cooperative agreement with Trinity Lutheran Church and the the 2026-27 handbooks for employees, student athletes, athletic coaches, middle and high school students, elementary students and WAY students.