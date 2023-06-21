Mattawan falls short in bid for state championship

By Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Mattawan baseball team came painfully close to reaching the Division 1 state championship game. The Wildcats led 1-0 in the top of the seventh inning, and were just a single out away from moving on, but Novi rallied to tie the game and eventually handed Mattawan a 4-1 loss in 10 innings. The game was held on Thursday, June 15 at Michigan State University’s McLane Stadium.

“We went in knowing it was going to be a pitchers’ duel, and both pitchers threw really well,” head coach Brett Vaughn said. “Brendan Garza was our guy all year and he threw a great game, only allowing one hit through six and two-third innings. A couple late mistakes cost us the game.”

Mattawan scored its lone run in the bottom of the first inning. Connor Cole reached on a fielders’ choice, and he reached second base on a ground out to third. B. Garza followed with a two out RBI single, sending Cole home for the 1-0 lead.

Mattawan’s offense scuffled from here though. They did get two runners on in the fourth but were unable to get anyone in.

In the top of the seventh, Novi got base runners on via a walk and a hit by pitch. With two outs, they got a base hit to score their only run in regulation.

The Wildcats nearly won it in the bottom of the ninth, as Cole Garza started the inning off with a double. Colin O’Reilly bunted him over to third base, but the next two batters were retired to end the scoring threat.

After Novi scored three runs in the top of the 10th, Mattawan was unable to get a base runner on in their half of the inning.

B. Garza was brilliant on the mound for the Wildcats. He went 10 innings, giving up one run on two hits, six strikeouts, three walks and one hit batter. Kaden Jominy took the loss in relief, going two innings and giving up three runs, one earned on four hits, two strikeouts and two walks.

On offense, the Wildcats had C. Garza get a double and a single, while Cole, B. Garza, O’Reilly and Ian Bouch had one hit apiece. Jaxon Engels and Connor Walsh also reached on walks. B. Garza had the team’s lone RBI and Cole scored the team’s lone run.

Next season will be a bit of a mixed bag for the Wildcats. They’ll lose a big group of seniors, but should return some strong pitchers.

“We will graduate 9 seniors this year, and they will definitely be missed,” Vaughn said. “Pitching was our strong suit this year, and we will be returning three of our top arms in Brendan Garza, Kaden Jominy, and Josh DeJong. I am excited to see what next years’ group can take from this year, and continue to build.”