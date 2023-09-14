Mattawan tennis team undefeated

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MATTAWAN – The state’s No. 3 ranked Mattawan Divison boys’ tennis team remained undefeated at the University of Liggett Quad this past weekend.

With two more wins and a tie, the boys improve their record to 12-0-2.

The following flights won all 3 of their matches:

Garrett Cheng at 3 singles and Dylan Hodgman at 4 singles. The number one doubles team of Andrew Williams and Tanner Segraves along with the number three doubles pairing of Caleb Goodrich and Gavin McCain also won all three.

Mattawan has two home matches this week against conference opponents.

Girls golf

Mattawan played on Sept. 7 in the SMAC conference event at Cedar Creek Golf Course. St. Joseph was first (169) followed by Portage Central (172), Battle Creek Lakeview (173), Gull Lake (175), Stevensville Lakeshore (183), Mattawan (183), Portage Northern (197) and Kalamazoo United (247).

Scorers for Mattawan were Charlotte Stenger (38), Olivia Rudnick (44), Alana Colvin (48), Lorna Booy (53), Eden Tewkesbury (587) and Aubrey Rowekamp (60).

At the Deb Dart Memorial JV Tournament on Sept. 6, Mattawan was seventh with a 211. St. Joseph won with 188.

Scores for the Wildcats were Madison Parmelee (49), Meghan Duell (49), Jillian Allen (52), Anna Schoonbeck (61), Addisyn Blostica (64) and Lily Alzner (74).