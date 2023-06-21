Mattawan woman dies in I-94 crash

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

PAW PAW TWP. – Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw troopers are investigating a car versus semi-truck fatal crash that occurred Tuesday, June 13, around 6:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 94, near M-51 Highway overpass in Paw Paw Township. Troopers were already on scene policing a prior two- vehicle injury crash when this fatal crash occurred, according to a press release from MSP.

A preliminary investigation at the scene reported that the driver of a semi tractor-trailer was stopped on the roadway, near the scene of an active crash investigation, when it was rear-ended by the driver of a Jeep Liberty. MSP said it is unknown why the driver of the Jeep failed to slow or stop, as traffic was backed up due to the initial crash.

A 19-year-old female passenger from Mattawan succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old male driver from Benton Harbor was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo, with critical injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Seatbelts were worn by all occupants and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Traffic passing through the area was impacted several hours for scene processing and cleanup.

Troopers were assisted by Paw Paw Fire Department, Van Buren Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Hartford Police Department, and the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

This crash remains open pending further investigation, according to MSP.