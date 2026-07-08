Mattawan wrestler has bright future

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MATTAWAN — Remi Schoonbeck had quite a wrestling freshman season for Mattawan at 138 pounds and cannot wait for what the future might bring him and to Mattawan’s sports program.

As of in late the season, he had a 27-11 record,

“I’m pretty good with that,” he said late in the season. “There are some things I can work on to improve like putting in more work outside of practice.’

Before the season ended, he said he wanted to help his teammates get better and accomplish various goals.

On the mat, “from neutral I like doing the high crotch to double leg move,” Schoonbeck said.

This marked Schoonbeck’s 10th year of overall wrestling. He got interested from his siblings being so heavily involved in the sport.

Schoonbeck also played Mattawan baseball in the spring and said he likes both equally