May I Walk with You? AFRAID AND BETRAYED

At one time or other in our lives we feel that we have been afraid and betrayed. In those times it is hard to think that God would allow such a thing. Yet, our faith tells us that even if God did not will something awful to happen, at least he allowed it to happen. After all, he is the Supreme Being, the Creator of all things and could have prevented the awful thing from happening but didn’t. At those times nothing seems to make sense.

We have all experienced the death of a loved one, a horrible natural disaster, an incurable disease, an unwanted divorce or the death of child. At those times we just want to scream at God. “How could you let this happen!” I have done that and guess what. God remains silent. I have given my life to God. I love him and he loves me. Why does this crap continue to happen!? At those times I feel afraid and betrayed. Didn’t Jesus promise us that all would be well? No.

My sister has a wonderful saying, “All will be well in the end. If everything isn’t well, then it is not the end yet” Whoa! Then there are the things that Jesus tells us in the Bible, like take up your cross and follow me. “He who loses his life will gain it.” What does he mean? I am not even going to pretend to understand afraid and betrayed and bad things happening. I can tell you however what others have said.

“My illness brought me to faith.” “Even though I felt afraid and betrayed, I could sense the presence of God with me.” “In my darkest hour of despair and loss, I knew that things would get better.” I wish these sentiments were true for everyone, but they are not. Those of us who were raised in faith and have come to know Jesus seem to be able to make it through the bad times. How often have we heard the statement,” I don’t know how people do it without faith. It is my faith that gets me through the bad sluff.”

There are no exceptions. Good and bad things happen to all of us. It is just part of life. I don’t know anyone who has not felt afraid and betrayed at some time in their life. If you have not felt it yet, I bet you will sometime in the future. You may be able to turn to Jesus and maybe not. At those times I remember Peter’s answer to Jesus when Jesus asked the disciples if they would also leave him. Peter’s answer was simple and direct, “Lord, where else can we go? You have the words of eternal life.”

I challenge you to turn to God in those times when you feel betrayed and afraid, even if by him. Where else can you go?

“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you, be gracious to you and give you his peace.”

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