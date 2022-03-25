Many years ago, Leon Joseph Cardinal Suenens of Belgium was asked, “Why are you a man of hope?” He answered that question in a book titled, “A New Pentecost” in 1974. While the book was published almost fifty years ago, the question remains. “Why are Christians people of Hope?” Cardinal Suenens answer was simple, “Because I believe in the Holy Spirit.” He went on to elaborate, “ Because I believe the Holy Spirit is at work in the Church and in the world, even where his name remains unheard.”

Here are my reasons for hope. First the Bible tells us that we are created in the image and likeness of God our creator. In essence we are made of love. Out of Love, God created the universe, the planets and stars, and all material things. Out of Love, God created us. Love is the raw material of existence. We are made compassionate, kind, and loving. Sometimes we do bad things, because we share in the divine ability to choose, which is necessary for love. War, hatred, prejudice, and indifference are not normal to humans. Loving behavior is normal.

Secondly, the world we live in is a much better place than what we imagine. People are much more moral than we perceive. Yet, turn on any news channel and you see war, crime, injustice, and all kind of immoral behavior. But, when you objectively look at reality, there is an overwhelming sense of goodness in the whole world. While the media, and sometimes our own thinking is so negative, to the point where goodness is hidden, the world is still a good place. There are innumerous wonderful things happening for every one of the bad things.

Thirdly, along with Cardinal Suenens, I believe that the Holy Spirit is full of surprises. I believe that God, is not only present at Creation, and 2,000 years ago with the Incarnation, but God is present to us now. Just look around you. Do you not see the random acts of love and kindness? Do you not see the love present in our world? Do you not have a longing to be loving and loved? Bad behavior is not normal, love is.

Finally, God is creating the world, you and me at this very moment in time. The Holy Spirit is here, now, inviting us to return to him with our whole being and to begin anew living our lives in love as he taught us. He is asking us to turn away from our sinfulness and be molded and formed into his divine self. We know that we cannot do this without his power and help. We pray, “Father, I give my whole being to you. I want you to be the center of my life. I want to be the loving person you created me to be. I pray this in the name of your son, Jesus, in union with the Holy Spirt.” In this way, one person at a time, we can make the world a more loving and kind place.

“May the Lord bless and keep you. May He let His face shine upon you and give you His peace.”

