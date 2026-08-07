May I Walk with You? DID YOU KNOW?

Next month, September 19th, Bishop Gruss of the Diocese of Saginaw will be having Catholics at mass, at the White Barn on Leaton Rd. at 11:00 am. How strange to be celebrating mass at a wedding venue in the countryside? What is up with that? While not all people who live in the country are farmers, many of us are and sometimes farmers do not get all the credit they deserve for feeding us. What I discovered by going to Google is that farmers are doing so much more than providing us with food.

Think about what is on your plate for breakfast, lunch and dinner and the snacks in between. Almost everything we eat and drink comes from the farms that are run by farmers. But what about the air we breathe and the environment we live in. Did you know that one acre of corn takes about twelve tons of carbon dioxide out of the air? Did you know that one acre of corn provides enough oxygen (12.5 tons) to sustain life for about 130 people? Did you know that Michigan has about 2.3 million acres of corn that can sustain the life of about 300 million people? Much of that corn is grown in Saginaw Valley. No wonder that many are upset when they see valuable farmland converted to solar panels. One more thing; one kernel of corn when planted can produce up to 800 more kernels in only a few months. Talk about miracles!

We have all heard jokes about the world’s oldest profession, but they are wrong. Farming is the world’s oldest profession. Whether you consider the book of Genesis to be historically accurate or metaphor, the story reveals that God gave the job of farming to Adam, and in that way be a cocreator with him. It is easy to say that Adam was the first farmer!

Some people today give the farmer a bad name. Who has not complained that modern farmers pollute the air and land? Manure smells. Large farms use large tractors that burn fuel and add carbon dioxide and that makes global warming. Cows flatulate putting methane into the air. Herbicides and pesticides are killing the bees. Runoff from fields and chemical fertilizers are polluting the water. Deep irrigation wells are lowering the water table. Modern beef, pork, and chicken farming are inhumane and unethical. The list goes on and on.

Yet, despite all of that, farming is the nobelist profession. It is summer and fairs are in full swing. Farmers and their families take a short break from the long hours to spend a little time together and show off their accomplishments, catch up with friends and neighbors and have a well deserved good time.

A challenge: When you see crops growing, and see the results of food on your plate, don’t just thank God for his many blessings. How about thanking God for the many thousands of people who plant, harvest and process that food? I may not be a farmer, but many of my friends are and I want you to know how valuable and appreciated you are.

“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you, be gracious to you and give you his peace.”

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