May I Walk with You? ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA

St, Catherine of Siena is a fourteenth century mystic, Doctor of the Church, Dominican, papal counselor, and stigmatist. I read a meditation by her in the Magnificat and have wanted to comment on this meditation, but it is so eloquently written that any thing I say just won’t give it justice. So, I am quoting her.

“True and perfect love is so agreeable, so pleasant and sweet, that no bitterness can detract from its sweetness. Nor can bitterness disturb it. Even more, it is spiritually strengthening, because it brings us closer to our Creator. And in Him we taste the sweetness of his love and are convinced in lively faith that whatever God gives and permits us is for our good and to make us holy. On what evidence? On the evidence of Christ’s blood, which lets us see by the light of faith-for if he had wanted anything less than our good, God would have never given us such a Redeemer, as was the Word, his Son, and the Son would have never given his life as he did, with such blazing love, hammering out our sins on his own body!

He fills us with strength and steadfast perseverance, so that we won’t turn back at what we have plowed. We find neither ourselves or our neighbors a stumbling block but put up with weakness and endure in the charity and good will that befit brothers and sisters. If we have status or lose it, we suffer no pain; neither do we seek it or work for it when we don’t have it. God’s will is what orders and directs our energies, and in that will we have killed our selfish will, which was the source of pain and difficulty for us.

This love cuts us off from the world and joins us to God in the movement of love. It ordains our memory to hold God’s blessings; it enlightens our minds eye to know the truth in the teaching of Christ crucified; it directs our will to love him with all our heart in tremendous restless desire. And it orders our physical powers so that whatever they do for body or spirit is directed to God’s honor in love for virtue. Then we know in truth that we have responded to God who has been inviting us to the wedding feast of eternal life from the moment we were created and will continue to do so right up to the end. Gratefully we have put on the wedding garment, charity’s affection, because we have hated our selfish love and stripped ourselves of it, and now we love God and ourselves with a reasonable love…

This very day leave behind the world’s anxieties; leave worry to those who should be worrying, and take that time for holy exercises in true solid virtue. Don’t wait for more time, since we have no assurance we shall have it. Love! Love! For you are loved indescribably much!” Magnificat, April 2026 p. 358-359.

Don’t hesitate. Give yourself to God over and over and over again. He is Love, and in Love with you.

“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you be gracious to you and give you his peace.”

Like this: Like Loading…