Mayor Mahoney urges residents to vote

Courtesy photo

Daniel Mahoney was elected Mayor of Jackson by voters in 2021 and 2023. He was the County Commissioner for District 7 from 2014 to 2021. When he was sworn-in as Mayor in Dec. 2021, he became the City’s first African-American Mayor.

Outgoing Jackson mayor reflects on downtown pressures, civic participation and public service

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

With the election approaching, Mayor Daniel Mahoney urged Jackson residents to make a plan to vote and encourage their neighbors to participate, using his closing comments at the Tuesday, Oct. 20, City Council meeting to emphasize the importance of voting and public trust in the process.

Mahoney said people attending or watching council meetings likely were already engaged, but asked them to reach out to neighbors and young adults who recently became eligible to vote.

“Vote your conscience,” Mahoney said. “Please go vote, and not only you go vote, but please tell someone else to go vote as well.”

He thanked the city clerk and election staff, saying he was confident they would protect the election’s integrity. Mahoney also recalled the significance of receiving his own voter registration card and the emotion of seeing his daughter receive hers after turning 18.

Mahoney addressed concerns raised during the meeting about downtown parking and business conditions. He said parking matters and the city should help residents and businesses, but added that broader economic conditions also were contributing to the difficulties downtown retailers described.

“When you are already drowning, sometimes one more thing is what it takes to break your back — literally break your business,” he said.

The council earlier approved a suspension of fines for overtime parking during November and December 2026 and postponed action on a broader meterless parking resolution until Nov. 17.

Mahoney also praised resident John King for picking up trash in his neighborhood, saying the act showed genuine concern for the community despite their frequent disagreements. He encouraged King and other residents to continue offering opinions respectfully.

The mayor used part of his remarks to recognize family milestones and thank his wife, whom he described as his best friend and the mother of his children. He said her recent illness reminded him how quickly household responsibilities can become difficult when one person is unable to carry the usual load.

Mahoney, who referred to the approaching end of his tenure, said public participation remains essential even when residents disagree about policy or politics.