McBain bond issue passes by wide margin

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MCBAIN – The McBain School bond issue passed on Tuesday.

In Missaukee County, the bond issue passed 695-463. The sinking fund issue passed 614-546.

The county reported 26.8 percent of the eligible voters participated.

“We are all very thankful for our community support,” superintendent Scott Akom said. “This is an exciting time for McBain Schools. I am very excited for our kids! The bond millage will be used to purchase new buses over the next four years. It will also be used to replace our 30 year old community track. The sinking fund millage will purchase one to one technology for the students every year which costs $210-240,000/year that is about 1/4 of what is raised.

“This would be for every year of the sinking fund. This technology has been purchased through the last tech bond which is no longer. The last couple of years we purchased technology with ESSER Dollars (Covid Money) which is also no longer.”

Akom added: “The sinking fund will also create secure entries for all schools. We will move the high school office to Roland Street allowing for all offices to be on the same side of the building and have people entering the high school office rather than somewhere on the school. The sinking fund will also add additional upgrades to security that we have recently discovered through a security audit and our active shooter drill with law enforcement. This includes boosters for law enforcement, window film for window security, door replacement within building.”