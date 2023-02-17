McBain boys pick up two more wins

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MCBAIN – McBain’s boys basketball team continues to head toward clinching the Highland Conferene title.

The Ramblers added two more wins to their overall record this week with 52-24 and 61-50 wins over Kingsley and Maple City Glen Lake, both nonleague foes on Monday and Tuesday.

They have three league games left including on Feb. 17 at Houghton Lake and Monday at Pine River.

The Ramblers, at 12-1 in the Highland, have a 1 1/2 game lead over Beal City for first place.

Clayton Ingleright had 15 points, Evan Haverkamp had 11, Kalvin Mcgillis had 10 and Ben Rodenbaugh had seven.

“It was a tough game,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “We didn’t practice over the weekend and had to travel to Kingsley. Our defense was OK. We rebounded well we were out of sync offensively, We always struggle when we go to Kingsley. I think we were focusing on the Glen Lake game.

“To go there and win 52-24 is solid. I’ll take that anytime.”

Against Glen Lake, Haverkamp had 24 points, Rodenbaugh had 14. Ingleright had 12 and McGinnis had seven.

“It’s a big win for us,” Koopman said. “Glen Lake came in with one loss which was their first game. They were ranked and mowing people down. We played toe-to-toe with them until the fourth quarter. We started to pull away. I’m proud of our kids’ toughness. Our defense was good and our rebounding was good.

“We offensively executed well. It was a good upper tier win for us. We’re looking to keep pushing forward.”