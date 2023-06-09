McBain’s softball season ends with Evart loss

By John Raffel

MCBAIN – McBain’s softball team lost 12-2 to Evart in a Division 3 district semifinal game on June 3 at Evart to end the Ramblers’ season.

In the first inning against McBain, Addy Theunick had an RBI single, Kyrah Gray scored on an error, Mattie Tiedt had an RBI double and Kate Duncan added an RBI single for a 4-0 lead. Kyrah Gray added an inside the park homer in the second and Theunick had an over-the fence home run in the third. Kyrah Gray scored on an error in the fourth for an 8-0 lead.

McBain scored two runs in the fifth to make it 8-2. But in the bottom of the inning, Mattie Tiedt had a homer and a wild pitch scored the 10th run. Theunick doubled home two runs to end the game.

Caitlin Butzin did the pitching for NcBain.

“We got on the board, that’s what mattered,” McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen said. We’re stayed positive. We made contact. That’s something we’re definitely working on for next year. Getting good solid hits is what we’ll be working on during the offseason. Pitch selection is huge. Evart has an aggressive hitting team and is good at pitch selection.

“I’m excited for next year. We’ll continue to grow.”