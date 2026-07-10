McGahan earns honors for TR soccer

THREE RIVERS — After a stellar junior campaign, Three Rivers soccer standout Natalie McGahan recently earned a couple of postseason honors.

McGahan was named on Tuesday as an Honorable Mention All-State selection in Division 3 for the 2026 season, and was also named an All-Region player in Division 3.

McGahan helped lead the Wildcats to the regional semifinals in the spring season, scoring 25 goals with six assists, including the lone goal in 56th minute of the district finals against Dowagiac, a team they had lost to twice during the regular season.

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