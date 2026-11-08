Measles cases confirmed in St. Joseph County; public exposure sites identified

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Two cases of measles have been confirmed in St. Joseph County, according to the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ).

The agency said in a release Saturday that they are working closely with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to investigate the cases and notify anyone who may be exposed.

Along with that, the health agency said two public exposure sites for the disease have been identified. The first is the Three Rivers Health Emergency Department waiting area in Three Rivers on Thursday, Nov. 55 between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., and the second is the WellNow Urgent Care on South Centerville Road in Sturgis on Monday, Nov. 2 between 1:15 and 5 p.m.

BHSJ says people present at these locations during the listed times who are not vaccinated against measles should contact their agency at 269-273-2161 ext. 241 as soon as possible. Unvaccinated people, they say, will need to monitor their symptoms for 21 days, and it is recommended they stay home and away from others.

The exposures come just days after two cases of measles were confirmed in Hillsdale County, according to BHSJ in an Oct. 29 release.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that spreads through the air. Symptoms of the disease, BHSJ says, include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, tiny white spots in the mouth, and a red, raised rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body. People who develop symptoms, BHSJ said, need to stay home and contact their healthcare provider, as well as call ahead before visiting a medical office, urgent care or emergency room to help protect other people from possible exposure.

BHSJ says most people are considered protected against measles if they received the recommended dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine – which are offered at BHSJ offices, have a documented history of measles infection or other evidence of immunity, or were born before 1957. Children and some adults, they said, may need two doses of the MMR vaccine for the best protection.

Those who want more information about the measles are asked to visit michigan.gov/measles or call BHSJ at 269-273-2161 and press option 7.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.