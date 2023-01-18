Meijer revamps mPerks reward program

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Meijer is revamping its mPerks program, the grocery chain announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.

According to a press release, the changes will make it easier for customers to save on the products they purchase and provide a longer window of time to use the points they earn through mPerks.

“Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes we’ve made to mPerks expands on both by offering more personalized savings, along with more opportunities to earn points,”Meijer Vice President of Customer Strategy Derek Steele said. “We want to ensure we are continuing to provide personalized value while also making the experience fun and engaging.”

mPerks is a digital coupon and rewards program that allows customers the opportunity to save on the products they purchase, while also earning rewards based on how much they spent. Customers earn 10 points for every dollar spent, with 1,000 points resulting in a $1-off reward.

“The enhanced mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings, with customers now earning points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription filled, along with additional opportunities to earn even more points,” the press release stated.

A summary of the program’s changes are as follows:

All purchases now earn points, which customers can apply toward the savings of their choice. Some exclusions apply.

Each qualifying prescription filled now earns points, instead of every five prescriptions filled.

Points expire after 90 days, as opposed to 45 days in current system.

Customers choose when and how they want to redeem points for additional savings.

The new program began its rollout in Southeast Michigan on Monday, Jan. 16. The retailer’s other Midwest markets will transition to the new program in phases throughout January and February.

Customers’ existing unclaimed rewards will automatically transition to the new program with the same value. Any in-progress rewards, as well as existing pharmacy credits, will be transferred to the new program as points.

According to Meijer, the number of customers currently enrolled in the mPerks program totals in the millions. In the first half of 2022, mPerks customers saved more than $100 million on their purchases.

Signing up for mPerks is free. Shoppers can enroll at meijer.com/mperks, or by downloading the Meijer app.

Exclusions to the “all purchases now earn points” criteria include: Alcohol, Tobacco, Pseudoephedrine/Ephedra Products, Gift & Entertainment Cards, Prepaid Phones & Airtime Cards, Lottery, Postage, Park & Entertainment Tickets, Prepaid Debit Cards & Reload Packs, In-Store Businesses, Licenses, Taxes, Previous Purchases, SIMPLR™ Protection Plans, Fuel, Bottle Deposits, Instacart Orders, Door Dash Orders, and Meijer Home Delivery & Pickup Fees.