Mendon boys basketball 1-1 in Quincy tourney

QUINCY — The Mendon boys played in the Quincy Holiday Tournament prior to the new year and came away with one win and a loss. The Hornets played Vandercook Lake in the consolation game on December 29th, and defeated the Jayhawks, 62-48.

Owen Gorham and Jack McCaw led the winners with 18 and 17 points, respectively, while Ryder Gorham chipped in with 10 points. The win gives the Hornets a 4-5 record on the season, and they will return to Quincy on January 8th to face the Orioles.

Mendon lost to Ottawa Lake Whiteford in its opening game of the tourney, 89-50. Ryder Gorham topped the Hornets with 9 points, followed by McCaw with 8, and Mason Wilczynski and Brayden Crites, who scored 7 points each. Ottawa Lake went on to win the championship, knocking off Quincy, 67-48.

