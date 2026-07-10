Mendon sports standout signs with Huntington University for two sports

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

MENDON — Jadyn Samson was a multi-sport threat in her time at Mendon High School.

A standout on the volleyball court, the basketball court, and softball diamond, Samson racked up a number of accolades, All-Conference honors, and more in her four years as a high school student-athlete.

Now, she’s taking her talents to the next level, as in April, Samson signed a letter of intent with Huntington University (Ind.) to play both softball and volleyball at the collegiate ranks beginning this fall.

“I’m super excited about it, honestly,” Samson said, noting that many of her teammates were on-hand for the signing ceremony. “It’s kind of a relief, and I’m doing it with the people I love. It just means a lot to me, because the people standing by me have done so much for me, and they don’t realize it. And so, just having the support system I have, I’m lucky.”

In softball, Samson was the starting shortstop for the Hornets in their back-to-back championship seasons, hitting .588 her senior season with one home run, 22 doubles, 11 triples, 33 RBI, and 28 walks. In volleyball, she was a stalwart as the starting libero for the Hornets, who made the Division 4 state finals last season.

It’s unusual for a high school athlete to sign a letter of intent for two sports at the same university, but Samson said she was excited to be able to play both in college, something she has been comfortable with for many years.

“I’ve been managing multiple sports all my life. I’ve played travel softball while playing volleyball, and I’ve played club volleyball all through basketball season. I’ve had to manage being on multiple sports teams at the same time, and honestly, it’s all I’ve ever known,” Samson said. “Honestly, if I only played one sport, I think I probably wouldn’t know what to do with myself because that’s what I’m used to.”

Samson says she was recruited for volleyball first by Huntington University and coach Kelsey Herber, who Samson said was the first one to reply back when she first started reaching out to college coaches. After meeting with the team and being with them for some games, she said she felt comfortable with the environment down there.

“I’ve visited so many times. I’ve been able to sit on the volleyball bench during games, and it’s just like a comfort thing,” Samson said. “I’ve always felt comfortable there, and genuinely, the coaches, I love them.”

It wasn’t until later on when Huntington softball coach Tim Averill reached out to Samson, because he was aware of her playing at a recruitment camp.

“So, I went, and then soon after, he recruited me for softball, too,” Samson said. “Originally, I didn’t go into it thinking maybe I’d play both, but I’d rather just take the chance and not regret it later. So, that’s how I kind of ended up playing both.”

Samson’s journey in sports started from a young age, recalling that her parents, particularly her father, was instrumental in nurturing her love for sports growing up.

“He’s got me into sports when I was younger, and with that, I just kind of flourished in it, and I feel very passionate about it,” Samson said. “My family, they’ve been a big support. When I thought I couldn’t do something, they pushed me. I had shoulder surgery last year, and I didn’t know if I’d be able to be the same athlete I am today, and my parents pushed me, and so that’s helped me a lot.”

In college, Samson said she hopes to study sports management, because she wants to become a college athletic director or a coach someday. With coaching, she said her coaches have said in the past that she should be a coach when she’s older.

“Their one advice to me is to become a coach, and I think my coaches have had such a big impact on my life that I want to be able to do that with other people, too,” Samson said. “They’ve always supported me and never doubted me. When they see I’m struggling, they only uplift me and not bring me down. They’re like another family to me.”

Overall, she said she’s looking forward to seeing what will happen at the next level, especially as a two-sport athlete.

“Now that I have the opportunity at Huntington to play both sports, I just thought this is, like, where I’m supposed to be at,” Samson said. “Like, it’s meant to be this way.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.