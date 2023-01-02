Mendon wrestlers drop two matches

MENDON — Mendon’s wrestling team dropped two matches on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Centreville (42-23) and White Pigeon (61-18).

Against Centreville, Nate Vergauwen got a win at 132 lbs., Caleb King defeated Brady Miller at 138 lbs. by pin, Kaiden Scott got a win by pin at 190 lbs. against Jamal Noble, and Noah Iobe got a win by pin at 285 against Peyton Balle.

Against White Pigeon, Vergauwen (132) and Iobe (285) got wins, as well as a void win at 190.

For White Pigeon, they got wins against Mendon at 144 lbs. from Noah Brooks by void, at 150 by Lukas Brooks over Grant Crotser, at 157 by Harrison Gregory over Marcus Hodges, at 165 by Owen Taylor over Jaxson Rose, at 175 by Gavin Bunning, at 190 by Jamal Noble over Kaiden Scott, and wins by void at 215 for Wyatt Stark, and at 144 for Noah Brooks.

For Centreville, they got wins against Mendon at 138 lbs., 144 lbs. (by void), 150 lbs., 157 lbs., 165 lbs., and 175 lbs.