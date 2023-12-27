MI Grounds offers play cafe in downtown Plainwell

MI Grounds offers a variety of educational, interactive toys for children in its play area. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Like many in her generation, Rae Ann Ciokiewicz has fond memories of visiting McDonald’s and having a good time in the Play Place.

“The children would get to play and enjoy a Happy Meal while our parents talked with others, or hopefully at least got to eat their burger while it was warm,” she said.

Now, Ciokiewicz and her husband Ryan are hoping to help create similar memories for area children and their caregivers.

The couple are the owners of downtown Plainwell’s newest business, MI Grounds Play Café and Eatery.

Located at 124 E. Bridge St, the café offers a dedicated play area for children and their caregivers in the front. The back section, meanwhile, offers ample space for those who simply want to enjoy a meal or beverage from the Eatery.

“We want customers to feel like they’re getting an experience,” Rae Ann Ciokiewicz said. “Whether they’re there as a child and caregiver for a play session and meal, a customer stopping in for morning oats and already-packed soup and salad to-go, or a group looking to get together to chat or plan for a few hours, we have room to host you.

“We want this to feel like a cozy hangout for all ages.”

MI Grounds began its “soft opening” on Monday, Dec. 18. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 3.

“The response from the customers has been phenomenal so far,” Rae Ann Ciokiewicz said. “They shared a strong interest for this in our community when we were in the research phase, and even though we have only just soft opened, they have shown us unbelievable support this week by thanking us, sending messages and, most importantly, returning daily.

“Since we are in our soft-opening phase, we are ironing out as many wrinkles as we can. We’re learning what needs to be done differently and where staff are going to be needed as this moves forward because we want the best experience of this kind for our community.”

The idea for MI Grounds started this past July when Rae Ann Ciokiewicz visited a play café with a friend.

“We drank our coffee while in close contact with our kids and it was a great experience,” she said. “About the same time, Ryan was looking to start his own small business. I told him about the play cafe idea, and we started doing some research.”

And as a Plainwell native, Rae Ann Ciokiewicz could think of no better place for the café.

“After researching where the other play cafes in the area were, we felt like Plainwell/Otsego was a perfect location,” she said. “A friend introduced us to the owner selling the building that is now MI Grounds.

“After taking a look, we instantly knew it was the right place and the most perfect location: a cozy, small town with existing great shops and restaurants; wonderful neighboring towns that showed the same need and interest; plus, it was my hometown.”

MI Grounds—which will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays—offers four play-time sessions throughout the day. Those sessions are: 7:30 to 9 a.m.; 9:30 to 11 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Cost is $7 per child. Play-time scheduling and the purchase of play passes can be done online at migrounds.com.

Everyone entering the play area is required to wear socks, with no shoes allowed. Socks will be available for purchase if needed.

The back of the café has room for 30 or more guests.

“The back is cozy with a local-artist-painted mural down the long hallway, exposed brick and a fireplace,” Rae Ann Ciokiewicz said. “You can even close a room off, making it ideal for a business meeting or a planned gathering.

“You’ll also find we have lots of parking in the rear for more convenience, all paired with great food and friendly hosts.”

Speaking of the food, MI Grounds offers many kid-favorite packaged snacks like Goldfish and fruit pouches, as well as meals like homemade “Lunchables,” oats n’ jelly and grilled cheese.

“For the kids at heart, you can load a waffle bowl with fresh fruit and chocolate or yogurt and berries,” Rae Ann Ciokiewicz said. “They are timeless items with a unique twist. Some of them are inspired from my favorite restaurant dishes and some from my own childhood.”

A variety of paninis are also available, as are homemade soups, salads and yogurt parfaits. Gluten-free and vegan options will be offered.

As far as beverages, MI Grounds features a full coffee bar with espresso, lattes and cappuccino to go with some pre-brewed roasts.

“We will have soda options soon and you’ll also find bottled beverages, juice boxes and all the other kid favorites,” Rae Ann Ciokieweicz said.

To learn more about MI Grounds—including the full menu and information about the children’s play area—visit migrounds.com.