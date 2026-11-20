By Maurice Imhoff

Contributing Writer

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has raised concerns about a proposed gravel mining operation in Jackson County’s Norvell Township, warning that the project could affect water quality, wildlife and recreational opportunities at neighboring Watkins Lake State Park and County Preserve. In a Nov. 5 letter to township officials, DNR Director M. Scott Bowen outlined several concerns regarding the proposed operation by American Aggregates of Michigan, a subsidiary of the Edward C. Levy Co.

The project would encompass approximately 625 acres near Watkins Lake, with mining operations expected to continue for 20 years. According to the company’s application, approximately 232 acres would be used for mining, with sand and gravel extracted, processed and transported from the property. The DNR has expressed concerns about possible changes to groundwater and surface water, along with increased truck traffic, noise, dust and disturbances to surrounding wildlife. The proposal anticipates an average of nine loaded gravel trucks leaving the property each hour, with an equal number returning during operating hours.

Watkins Lake State Park and County Preserve covers approximately 1,122 acres along the Jackson and Washtenaw county line and is jointly managed by the DNR and Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission. The property is known for its wetlands, walking trails and birdwatching opportunities, including a designated waterfowl refuge that attracts migrating birds. It also holds historical significance through its association with Royal and Sally Carpenter Watkins, whose farm was connected to the Underground Railroad. According to the DNR, approximately 57% of the park is considered ecologically sensitive, primitive or backcountry land.

The proposed mine has faced opposition from some nearby residents and environmental organizations, including Irish Hills Concerned Citizens, which has raised concerns about the possible effects on surrounding properties, local roads and the environment. In June, the Michigan State Parks Advisory Committee unanimously approved a resolution urging township officials to consider the potential effects on Watkins Lake and nearby Hayes State Park. The mining company has identified the demand for construction materials used in roads, buildings and other infrastructure projects as part of its application.

The DNR’s letter comes as Norvell Township continues reviewing the proposal, which has been a subject of public discussion throughout much of the year. Under Michigan law, local governments must consider several factors when reviewing mining applications, including potential consequences for surrounding properties and natural resources. Although the DNR has urged township officials to consider the possible environmental effects, the department has not formally rejected the project. A final decision remains subject to the township’s review process.