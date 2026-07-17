Michigan Nurses Association sues Sturgis Hospital Alleges failure to properly warn staff of closure

Pictured is the entrance sign at Sturgis Hospital. The Michigan Nurses Association is suing the hospital in federal court for failing to notify employees of the hospital’s closure in an adequate amount of time. Photo by Dennis Volkert

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

STURGIS — A statewide nurses’ union is suing Sturgis Hospital in federal court for what they allege is the hospital’s failure to follow state law when they announced their closure last month.

In a complaint filed July 10 in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan, the Michigan Nurses Association alleges Sturgis Hospital did not follow the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act) when they announced their closure.

According to the lawsuit, the union states its members were only made aware of the closure on June 16, just three days before they officially did so on June 19. Because of the closure, 50 or more employees, excluding part-time employees, lost their employment, as well as wages and benefits.

The WARN Act, according to the state, requires employers to provide 60 days’ notice in advance of “covered plant closings and covered mass layoffs.” Employers who are closing a facility have to follow that rule if at least 50 employees will lose their jobs within any 30-day period, if the layoff results in an employment loss of 50-499 employees if they make up at least a third of the employer’s workforce, or if a mass layoff or closure reaches the employment loss threshold in any 90-day period.

The lawsuit claims the hospital qualified as such a facility without exemptions, and should have notified employees earlier. The union is asking for backpay and benefits as well as court costs from the hospital.

“Sturgis Hospital, which was known to struggle financially for years, should have followed federal law, which we believe required it to give employees 60 days’ notice of closure; instead, it gave employees – including nurses who worked there for decades – just 72 hours, causing significant hardship for them. Some nurses still have not been paid their final paycheck and all were cut off their health insurance by the end of June without even rights to continue their insurance through COBRA,” MNA Executive Director Janella James said in a statement Wednesday. “The hospital gave notice properly in 2022 even though it did not close then, and there’s no valid reason for failing to do so as it became clear this time that its longtime financial problems would indeed result in closure. We contend that MNA nurses who worked at the hospital are legally entitled to a full 60 days’ pay and benefits from the date of notice.”

The hospital’s closure came after years of financial struggles, including the discontinuation of its obstetrics department and hospice services in 2018 and inpatient services in 2023. In a statement announcing the closure, the hospital cited “ongoing financial challenges facing rural healthcare providers” as its reasoning for closing.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.