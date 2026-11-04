Midterm Election Recap: Hoeppner, Williams flip seats in TR; Summey upends Perez in Sturgis; two of three local props pass

(From left to right) Josh Hoeppner and Josh Williams in Three Rivers, and Stoney Summey in Sturgis won contested city commission races in Tuesday’s midterm elections in St. Joseph County. (Photos provided)

By Robert Tomlinson, News Director, and Dennis Volkert

Two flipped seats on the Three Rivers City Commission were one of the biggest highlights of the midterm elections Tuesday in the Three Rivers area and in St. Joseph County as a whole.

Josh Hoeppner and Josh Williams, two challengers for contested seats on the commission, both won their races over their incumbent opponents by double-digit margins among Three Rivers residents in Tuesday’s midterms.

In the Second District race, according to unofficial results, Hoeppner defeated incumbent Steven Haigh to flip a seat held by Haigh since he was elected as a write-in back in 2022 and re-elected in 2024 unopposed. Hoeppner received 1,036 votes (55.82 percent) while Haigh secured 783 votes (42.19 percent).

In a statement Wednesday morning, Hoeppner said he was feeling “incredibly grateful and humbled” by his victory.

“A lot of hard work, support, and encouragement went into getting here, and I couldn’t have done it without the people who believed in me. I’m excited for the opportunity to serve our community, listen to residents, and get to work,” Hoeppner said. “This is a win for the people of Three Rivers, and I’m ready to get started.”

Haigh, in a statement to the Commercial-News Wednesday, said he wishes the “next generation” good luck in the future, and hopes that “people will continue to pay attention to what’s going on in the city in politics.”

“Understanding your government is knowing your government,” Haigh said. “Although I will miss the people in social interactions, I now have other aspects of my life that I needed to concentrate on anyway.”

According to precinct data, in the city’s Precinct 2, which includes the Second District and Third District, Hoeppner received his largest margin of votes, earning 537 votes (59.53 percent) from voters in that area, while Haigh received 347 votes (38.47 percent). Margins were tighter in Precinct 1, which includes the First District and Fourth District, where Hoeppner received 499 votes (45.70 percent) to Haigh’s 436 (45.70 percent).

In the other contested race on the Three Rivers City Commission, challenger Josh Williams defeated another two-term incumbent, Lucas Allen, for one of the two At-Large seats on the seven-person board. According to unofficial results, Williams garnered the biggest margin of victory of the two contested races, notching 1,134 votes (59.43 percent) to Allen’s 733 votes (38.42 percent).

Williams told the Commercial-News Wednesday it “feels good” to win the seat, and that it “feels like the city would want to be heard more.”

“I’m hopeful that I can help the citizens be more a part of our local politics,” Williams said. “Thank you for your vote of confidence, and I look forward to earning your vote.”

Margins of victory in precinct data were fairly similar percentage-wise in both Three Rivers precincts. In Precinct 1, Williams won 580 votes (58.59 percent) while Allen received 387 votes (39.09 percent), while in Precinct 2, Williams garnered 554 votes (60.35 percent) to Allen’s 346 (37.69 percent).

Both Hoeppner and Williams were endorsed by Three Rivers Mayor Angel Johnston, who celebrated the victory for her candidates in a social media post Tuesday night.

“Everyone, I’m THRILLED!!!! Now we have two more voices for our community! I can’t wait to see you all at City Hall!!!!” Johnston wrote.

Carolyn McNary ran unopposed and secured re-election for the Fourth District seat on the Three Rivers City Commission. The current active longest-tenured member of the City Commission, she received 1,540 votes to secure a 10th term in the seat.

Summey unseats Perez on Sturgis City Commission

In the Nov. 3 election, Stoney A. Summey defeated Frank Perez in the race for a District 4 seat on Sturgis City Commission. It was the only contested race for the commission in this election cycle.

According to preliminary results from St. Joseph County clerk, Summey received 498 votes, to 192 for Perez, for a margin of 71.24 percent to 27.47 percent. Write-in received less than 2 percent.

Elected in uncontested races for Sturgis City Commission were incumbent Aaron Miller (at-large), Barry Cox (Precinct 1), Michael Anderson (write-in, Precinct 2), incumbent Justin Wickey (partial term, Precinct 2) and Hadassah Wickey (write-in, Precinct 3). The 3rd Precinct seat was open following the April resignation of Linda Harrington.

They are set to join sitting members Richard Bir (Precinct 1), Dan Boring (Precinct 2), Marvin Smith (Precinct 3) and Cathi Abbs (Precinct 4). Jeff Mullins, a Precinct 1 representative and current vice mayor, did not seek re-election.

New commissioners will take part in a formal swear-in at the commission’s annual organizational meeting, scheduled for Dec. 9. Commissioners also will select the next mayor and vice mayor at that session.

An email request sent by Sturgis Sentinel seeking comment from Summey did not receive an immediate response.

Early Nov. 4, Perez released a statement regarding the voting result and reflecting on his time on the board.

“This morning, I reached out to Stoney Summey to congratulate him as the new 4th precinct commissioner,” Perez stated. “I look forward to him advocating for the 4th Precinct.”

Perez said he is “deeply grateful” for support he has received during his time on the board.

“I am proud of everything we accomplished during my tenure as commissioner and as mayor. Throughout my service, I stood up for the city of Sturgis, listened to our residents and businesses and consistently sought accountability and transparency. My values and beliefs have shaped who I am, and I leave this role with no regrets.

“It has been a true point of pride to serve as the first Mexican-American appointed to Sturgis City Commission, the first Mexican-American elected to the commission and the first Mexican-American appointed mayor, serving three terms.”

He said it has been “an honor and a privilege” to serve the city of Sturgis.

“May God continue to bless our country and may God continue to bless the city of Sturgis,” he concluded.

Perez also said he has contacted the two hospitals as recently as last week to bring health care to Sturgis to advise them of the upcoming leadership change in December.

Perez was appointed to the city commission in April 2022, filling a seat vacated by Karl Littman. He was elected by voters in November 2022. In 2023, Perez was appointed mayor by the commission, succeeding Mullins in that role. Perez was reappointed as mayor in both 2024 and 2025.

Summey has served as director of St. Joseph County Veterans Affairs for the past 12 years. He also serves as a board member for St. Joseph County Transportation Authority. In a Sturgis Sentinel Q&A prior to the election, Summey said some of his primary goals as a commissioner are to reopen the local hospital and to secure “strong administrative leadership.” Sturgis Hospital officially closed June 19, 2026.

Sturgis City Commission comprises nine members. All seats are bi-partisan. Members elected from precincts serve a term of four years, with at-large serving a two-year term.

Mottville Twp. marijuana shop prohibition ordinance toppled

The pair of recreational marijuana shops in Mottville Township will continue to operate as they are.

A resident-led petition initiative to repeal a Mottville Township ordinance allowing marijuana shops to operate was defeated at the polls Tuesday by township residents, with 379 “No” votes (63.8 percent) to 215 “Yes” votes (36.2 percent), according to unofficial totals.

If the ordinance was approved, it would have likely caused the two marijuana shops in the township, The Dude Abides and Highatus, both near Mottville, to close down. Supporters of the prohibition cited safety concerns with traffic, property values, and allegations of communication issues between the township and residents as reasons to repeal the ordinance.

Those opposed to the ordinance, including the owners of both shops, cited the tax revenue being brought to the township, the public meetings held about the ordinance prior to its passage, and the potential loss of jobs in the community as reasons to vote against the proposal.

Cass Root, the owner of The Dude Abides, which helped lead the “No” campaign, said Tuesday night he was happy the measure was defeated, saying it “almost feels even better than the first one in Constantine did,” referring to a defeated referendum in May 2021 that would’ve banned recreational marijuana shops in Constantine. He said that he and other businesses went about the process of coming into Mottville “the right way,” and that residents should continue to attend township meetings to help decide how tax revenue from marijuana sales should be spent.

“I want to reach out to a lot of the community of Mottville and the Township Board and let’s have meetings and discuss what really fits that almost $120,000 a year that’s going to benefit Mottville,” Root said. “That’s obviously very beneficial for us to discuss that with them. And they think that’s great for them as well, as long as they can see where [it goes]. They want the transparency and they want to know where it goes.”

Nottawa, White Pigeon school proposals approved

Two local school districts will be getting some assistance from local residents as proposals in each district passed by single-digit margins.

In Nottawa, according to unofficial results, the Nottawa Community School bond proposal passed with a near four-point margin Tuesday, with 250 “Yes” votes (51.98 percent) to 231 “No” votes (48.02 percent) among all four townships that voted.

With the approval, the 2.53-mill proposal would borrow up to $4.36 million in order to build a 7,000 square-foot addition to the school, reconfigure parent pick-up and parking, and restore the historic Stone School for education use. The work would be done over two phases.

Meanwhile, in White Pigeon, the second time was the charm for White Pigeon Community Schools’ sinking fund millage replacement, which passed in both St. Joseph County and Cass County precincts. In total between both counties’ precincts, according to unofficial results, 567 votes were cast for “Yes” (51.36 percent), while 537 votes were cast for “No” (48.64 percent).

With the approval, the sinking fund already in place in White Pigeon will continue for the next five years, until 2031, with no increases in the millage rate. It will also expand the scope of the sinking fund’s usage to include classroom technology and transportation, something that was only added via a state law in 2022, shortly after the fund’s last renewal.

Carra, Lindsey, easily win re-election

In two of the more unsurprising results of the night, incumbent Republican State Rep. Steve Carra and incumbent Republican State Sen. Jonathan Lindsey easily won re-election over their Democratic opponents in Tuesday’s midterms.

In the 36th District State House race, Between St. Joseph County and Cass County, according to unofficial results, Carra received 22,161 votes (62.89 percent), while challenger Cole Slaski received 12,871 votes (36.53 percent). Write-ins accounted for 206 votes, with 90 adjudicated write-ins in St. Joseph County going toward Luke Lori, who had lost the Republican primary to Carra in August.

In a statement, Carra said his win to secure a fourth term in the State House “proved being principled and transparent can win.”

“While I may be far more conservative and vote for more limited government than some would like, voters in the midterm showed it’s not just strong conservatives but people across party lines who are willing to overlook differences to challenge the status quo of corrupt politics as usual,” Carra said.

In the 17th District State Senate Race, Lindsey won by a slightly slimmer margin than Carra. Between all precincts in the district reporting unofficial results 100 percent, Lindsey garnered 65,769 votes (60.78 percent), while his Democratic opponent Ashleigh Baker received 42,432 votes (39.22 percent). In St. Joseph County specifically, Lindsey received 14,430 votes (62.17 percent) to Baker’s 8,711 votes (37.53 percent), receiving slightly more votes than Carra.

In a statement to the Commercial-News Wednesday, Lindsey thanked those who voted for him to serve a second term as State Senator.

“Thank you to the people of the 17th District for trusting me with your votes,” Lindsey said. “I look forward to returning to the Senate to serve the people.”

Other notable local races

In the only other local partisan races in St. Joseph County, both Republicans Annette Saxman and Amanda Harker won re-election to their posts as Leonidas Township Clerk and White Pigeon Township Treasurer respectively, running and winning unopposed. Both women were elected to partial two-year terms, which will end on Dec. 1, 2028.

In the courts, another unopposed race saw local attorney Tim George become the next 3B District Court judge in St. Joseph County. He will replace the retiring Judge Jeffrey Middleton, who will be aged out of the role at the end of the year.

In the county villages, two seats on the Constantine Village Council will be flipping, as Chuck Barnes, Michael Crossgrove and incumbent Caleb Denman finished in the top three in the five-person race for Village Trustee. Barnes received the most votes, with 249 (23.1 percent), followed by Denman with 227 (21.06 percent) and Crossgrove with 213 (19.76 percent). Incumbent Myra J. Mathers, the wife of Village Council President Gary Mathers, finished fourth with 199 votes (18.46 percent), while incumbent Richard Larrance finished last with 187 votes (17.35 percent).

In White Pigeon, both of their village’s incumbents, plus one newcomer, will be on the village council. Daniel Carr received the most votes in the four-person race for three spots on the council, garnering 253 votes (29.49 percent). Following behind him were fellow incumbent Melvin L. Hostetler (229 votes, 26.69 percent) and newcomer Colin Tetzloff (199 votes, 23.19 percent). The fourth person on the ballot, Paige Willis, garnered just 163 votes (19 percent) to finish last.

In the lone contested school board race in St. Joseph County, Centreville Public Schools will have two new members out of the four spots available come next year. Incumbent T.J. Reed took home the most votes in the six-person field, notching 1,079 votes (22.62 percent). He was followed by newcomer Christine Mills-Sheteron (836 votes, 17.53 percent), newcomer Jeffrey Peterson (761 votes, 15.95 percent), and incumbent Timothy Hall (719 votes, 15.07 percent), who just barely beat out another incumbent, Tegan Stuby-Hekter (711 votes, 14.91 percent) for the final spot. Melissa Marsh finished last with 633 votes (13.27 percent).

Dennis Volkert contributed additional reporting from Sturgis.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.