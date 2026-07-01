Mike’s Musings: America at 250 Begins Right Here at Home

This Fourth of July is unlike any other in our nation’s history. As fireworks illuminate the night sky and families gather for parades, picnics, and backyard barbecues, Americans are celebrating something truly remarkable—the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

Two hundred and fifty years ago, a small group of determined patriots signed the Declaration of Independence, risking everything to declare that liberty was worth fighting for. They could not have imagined the nation that would grow from that bold act. They certainly could not have imagined our smartphones, interstate highways, airplanes, or space travel. But they would recognize something that still defines America today: ordinary people willing to work hard, care for their neighbors, and leave a better country for the next generation.

That spirit isn’t found only in Washington, D.C. In fact, it is often easier to find in places like Clare, Harrison, Allegan, Sturgis, Marshall, Paw Paw, Sturgis, Wayland, and the dozens of small towns that make up the backbone of Michigan.

Every Memorial Day parade, every Little League game, every church fundraiser, every county fair, every veterans breakfast, and every volunteer fire department pancake breakfast reminds us that patriotism isn’t something reserved for holidays. It is something we practice every day.

Our communities are filled with people who quietly serve their country without seeking recognition. Veterans who answered the call. Police officers and firefighters who put themselves in harm’s way. Teachers preparing young Americans for the future. Farmers who feed our nation. Small business owners who invest their savings to create jobs. Factory workers whose craftsmanship still builds products the world depends on.

These are the people who keep America strong.

It’s easy these days to believe the country is hopelessly divided. Turn on cable television or scroll through social media and you’ll find plenty of reasons to be discouraged. Political arguments dominate the headlines, and too often we focus on what separates us instead of what unites us.

But spend a Saturday morning at your local farmers market, attend a high school graduation, or watch neighbors come together after a family loses their home to a fire, and you’ll discover a different America—one that rarely makes national news.

When disaster strikes, people don’t ask whether someone is a Republican or Democrat before offering help. They simply show up.

That is America.

As newspaper publishers, we have the privilege of reporting on both the challenges and triumphs of our communities. While conflict often grabs attention, the real story is told every week through thousands of acts of kindness that never become national headlines. It’s the food pantry volunteer stocking shelves. It’s the scout collecting flags for proper retirement. It’s the civic club raising money for a child’s medical expenses. It’s the local company sponsoring youth sports because they believe in investing in kids.

Those are not just good deeds.

They are acts of citizenship.

The Founding Fathers understood that America’s success would depend not only on the Constitution but on the character of its citizens. Freedom requires responsibility. Rights require participation. Democracy depends upon people who are willing to serve something larger than themselves.

For 250 years, generation after generation has accepted that responsibility.

Now it’s our turn.

Our children and grandchildren will someday judge whether we preserved the freedoms we inherited. They won’t remember every political argument or every controversial headline. They will remember whether we taught them honesty, hard work, respect, faith, compassion, and love of country.

America’s next 250 years won’t be written by politicians alone. They will be written in communities like ours—one neighborhood, one school, one church, one business, and one family at a time.

This Independence Day, let’s celebrate more than our nation’s birthday. Let’s celebrate the people who continue to make America exceptional—not because we are perfect, but because we never stop striving to become better.

Happy 250th Birthday, America.

And thank you to the hometown heroes who keep the American dream alive every single day.

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