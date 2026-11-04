Mike’s Musings: Before you ask for a donation, remember where you shop

The next time we ask a local business to sponsor a youth baseball team, donate to a school fundraiser or contribute to a family facing hard times, we ought to ask ourselves a question first:

When was the last time we bought something there?

We count on our hometown businesses for a great deal. We want their names on the backs of Little League uniforms, their gift certificates in silent auctions and their contributions helping make community celebrations possible.

But those businesses need customers to keep answering those requests.

With the holiday shopping season approaching, this seems like a good time to remember that connection.

I understand the attraction of shopping online. You can sit in your favorite chair, compare prices and have something delivered to your doorstep. I also understand that families have budgets. When groceries, insurance and utilities take bigger bites out of a paycheck, every purchase deserves some thought.

Still, our local merchants deserve a chance at our business before we automatically reach for the phone and place an order somewhere else.

Sometimes we assume the local price will be higher without ever checking. Sometimes the difference is small. Sometimes the hometown store has exactly what we need, along with someone who can explain how to use it, help us choose the right size or solve a problem afterward.

There is value in being able to walk through a door and speak with a person who takes responsibility for what they sell.

As a newspaper owner, I have a particular appreciation for small businesses. Their advertising helps support the work of covering school boards, city councils, high school sports and the people who make a community interesting. Our fortunes are connected. A town with healthy businesses is a better place to operate a newspaper, raise a family and build a future.

I also know that behind a storefront is someone trying to make payroll.

That owner may be ordering inventory before opening, waiting on customers throughout the day and paying bills after closing. When an employee calls in sick, the owner often fills the gap. When sales fall short, the expenses keep arriving.

Then someone walks in with another donation request.

Many owners find a way to help because they know the children on the team, belong to the service club or care about the family struggling to recover from a fire or illness.

We should remember that generosity when it is our turn to spend money.

Shopping locally does not require buying every single thing within a few miles of home. It can start with a few deliberate choices.

Buy a gift certificate from a local restaurant. Visit a bookstore. Order flowers from the florist in town. Check the hardware store before driving elsewhere. Browse the clothing shop or antique store you keep saying you intend to visit.

Services count, too. A gift of a haircut, a car detailing or another locally provided service can be useful to the recipient while supporting someone who works in our community.

And when a business treats you well, tell somebody. Recommend it to a friend. Leave an honest review. Those small gestures can help an owner reach the next customer.

I suspect most of us would be upset to discover that a favorite local shop had closed. We would miss the familiar face behind the counter, the conversations and the convenience of having it nearby.

Yet a business can be appreciated by everyone and still struggle if too few people make purchases.

“I love that place” is a wonderful compliment. A sale helps keep the lights on.

We talk often about wanting lively downtowns and thriving communities. We enjoy seeing occupied storefronts, people on the sidewalks and new owners willing to take a chance.

Our everyday spending helps determine whether those things last.

So, before the holiday rush gets underway, give the local merchant a look. Walk inside. Ask a question. Compare the price. You may find a gift you would never have thought to search for online.

And the next time that business’s name appears on a team uniform or a fundraiser’s thank-you list, remember that your purchase helped make its contribution possible.