I’ve been thinking about the last line of Walter Klimek’s obituary. His family wrote, “In memory of Walter, if you are so inclined, please do something ‘wonderful’ for someone.”

I had the opportunity to interact with Walter on several occasions, and they always involved helping others. He had a huge presence in Douglas, and I was extremely grateful to have considered him a friend of the newspaper.

Walter “The Wonderful” Klimek died Nov. 13 at the age of 82. He was a beloved figure in the Saugatuck-Douglas area, an award-winning floral designer and a teacher who developed a horticulture program at Chicago’s Austin High School that the city’s Board of Education went on to adopt citywide. His family remembered his optimism, his kind heart and his fondness for chocolate eclairs. I’m glad they included the eclairs. In a few paragraphs that tell us what Walter accomplished, that little detail gives us a glimpse of the man himself.

I like that his family left it up to each of us to decide what “wonderful” might mean. The more I’ve thought about it, the more it seems to come down to paying attention. Who could use a hand? Who would enjoy a visit? Who did something for you years ago and has probably forgotten all about it?

Maybe it’s a teacher. Walter’s work in Chicago makes me think about how rarely teachers get to hear what became of their students. A lesson can stay with you for 40 years while the person who taught it goes home that day wondering whether anybody was listening. If you can still name a teacher who changed the direction of your life, imagine what it would mean to that teacher to hear from you now.

Or maybe it’s someone closer to home. When a neighbor has a doctor’s appointment, “I can take you Thursday” is a whole lot easier to accept than “Let me know if you need anything.” And if you know someone who’s spending Thanksgiving alone, invite them over while there’s still time to make plans. Tell them when you’re eating and where to park. Give them the same invitation you’d give anybody you genuinely want at the table.

I’ve spent much of my life in community newspapers, and some of my favorite stories are the ones somebody calls to tell us because they think a person deserves a little recognition. Often, the person who did the work is the last one who would think to call. They’ve been delivering meals, organizing a benefit or keeping a community tradition going for years. The caller is usually someone who saw what that work meant to another person and thought the rest of us ought to know about it. I’m grateful for those calls. They’ve taught me how much good you can miss when you’re in a hurry.

With Thanksgiving coming, most of us will take a moment to think about what we’re grateful for. This year, I’m going to try to put a name to one of those things and tell the person while I have the chance. A phone call will do. So will a handwritten note with one specific memory the other person may have forgotten.

And if you’re headed to the bakery anyway, pick up a couple of chocolate eclairs. Take one to somebody you’ve been meaning to see, and stay long enough to eat the other one with them. I think Walter would have liked that.