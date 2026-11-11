Mike’s Musings: Political campaign advertising spending borders on the ridiculous

One of the small pleasures of the week after an election is watching television and seeing somebody try to sell you a pickup truck again. After weeks of political ads, I’m almost happy to hear what the dealer has to say.

The ad-tracking firm AdImpact put nationwide political advertising for the 2026 election cycle at $11.87 billion as of Nov. 2, the day before the election. That’s the advertising bill alone. It topped the $11.2 billion AdImpact tracked during the 2024 presidential cycle. In the final week, $869 million went toward ads in congressional and governor’s races, according to a Washington Post analysis of AdImpact data. Here in Michigan, more than $66 million went into advertising in the 7th Congressional District, setting a record for a U.S. House race, according to WKAR.

I publish newspapers for a living. Selling advertising is part of how we pay for local reporting. I know what a good ad can do. It can introduce a candidate who has never run for office, get people interested in a race they’ve overlooked or tell voters where somebody stands. And if I were running for office and my opponent bought every available spot during the evening news, I’d feel pressure to buy some airtime myself. That’s how both sides end up spending more, even after most of us could recite their ads.

What did I learn the tenth time I saw a spot that I missed the first nine? By the final week, I could recognize some of the ads by the music before anybody said a word. I still had questions about what the candidates planned to do.

Take housing. A 30-second ad gives a candidate plenty of time to say families can’t afford a home. I’d like to hear what the candidate would actually change. Would they make it easier to build? Offer help with a down payment? How would they pay for it? And what would they do if the first plan didn’t work? Give both candidates a chance to answer those questions and let a moderator ask a follow-up when somebody dodges one. I’d watch that.

Local newspapers, libraries and civic groups could start by putting together a free voter guide before absentee ballots go out. Give each candidate the same questions, the same space and a firm deadline. Publish the answers together so readers can compare them. If a candidate doesn’t respond, say so. Put the guide online and leave printed copies at the library and township hall.

And include the races down the ballot. You can spend a week hearing about a Senate race and still sit down with your ballot wondering who’s running for school board. For a township millage, tell me what it would cost a homeowner, what the money would pay for and when the tax would expire. That’s information a voter can use, and it’s the kind of work a local newspaper ought to do.

Campaigns could also agree early in the year to a couple of public forums, with dates set before the fall advertising rush. Hold one in a small town where people seldom see a statewide candidate. Let residents submit questions, give a local reporter room to follow up and post the whole discussion online. The person working second shift ought to be able to hear the answers, too.

The companies selling online and streaming ads could do their part. Give viewers a setting that limits how many times they see the same political ad. Make it easy to see who paid for it without trying to read tiny type in the last two seconds. And keep the ads in a public archive where anyone can see what a campaign or outside group said, when it ran and how much it spent. If somebody wants my vote, I ought to be able to find out who’s asking.

We’ll be selling political ads again next election. We’ll also be covering the candidates, and I’d like to give readers more chances to put their questions to the people asking for their votes. I’d start with one we rarely hear in a commercial. What’s one promise you’re making today that I can check a year after you take office?