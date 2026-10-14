Mike’s Musings: Public office should come with an expiration date

At some point, a politician ought to look at a long record of public service, feel proud of what he accomplished and make room for someone else.

Chuck Grassley has reached that point. So have plenty of longtime Democrats.

The Iowa Republican is 93 years old and has served in the United States Senate since 1981. Ronald Reagan was entering the White House when Grassley began his Senate career. Many Americans now approaching retirement were still in school.

Reports of reelection paperwork have brought renewed attention to the possibility of another Grassley campaign in 2028. If he wins another six-year term and completes it, he would be 101 before leaving office. Filing paperwork is different from formally announcing a campaign, but even the possibility raises a reasonable question: How much time in Washington is enough?

Democrats should answer that question about their own officeholders, too.

Chuck Schumer entered the House in 1981 and moved to the Senate in 1999. That means he has spent more than 45 years in Congress. Washington Sen. Patty Murray has served in the Senate since 1993 — more than three decades. Both have substantial experience and records their supporters admire. Both also illustrate how easily public service becomes a career spanning generations.

My standard is the same for Grassley, Schumer and Murray: Serve, contribute, help prepare new leadership and then step aside.

I say that as someone who understands that getting older does not automatically make a person incapable. Plenty of older Americans remain sharp, productive and engaged. Experience matters, and so does the judgment that comes from living through difficult times.

But experience should also teach us the value of giving others an opportunity.

A congressional seat belongs to the people. Decades of service should not create an expectation that one person will occupy it indefinitely.

Supporters of the current system argue that we already have term limits: elections. If voters want someone gone, they can vote that person out.

That argument deserves consideration. Voters should have choices, and an experienced lawmaker can serve a community well.

But incumbents have familiar names, established donors, political connections and years of publicity. A capable challenger may struggle just to get heard. Some potential candidates never enter the race because the incumbent seems impossible to dislodge.

The result is a system that rewards staying power and makes renewal difficult.

I would support two six-year terms in the Senate and six two-year terms in the House. Twelve years in either chamber gives lawmakers time to learn the job, pursue meaningful legislation and leave a substantial record.

The limits should apply equally to everyone. Republicans should not demand retirement from Schumer while cheering another Grassley campaign. Democrats should not criticize Grassley’s longevity while treating their own senior lawmakers as indispensable.

Critics warn that term limits could increase the influence of lobbyists and permanent staff. That concern deserves a serious response, including stronger ethics rules, greater transparency and better preparation for incoming legislators.

Still, indefinite tenure carries risks of its own. Longtime relationships can become comfortable arrangements, and protecting a seat can become an end in itself.

Congress needs experience. It also needs room for people whose lives reflect the pressures of raising children, buying homes and building businesses today.

Grassley, Schumer and Murray can continue contributing after leaving office. They can mentor, advise and share what they have learned.

Their contributions do not require another term.

Public service should include knowing when to hand over the responsibility. That principle ought to survive any change in party control.