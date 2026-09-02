Mike’s Musings: The Dolly Parton Example: A Life That Brought People Together

The death of Dolly Parton on Aug. 25 brought something increasingly rare to America: a moment of genuine national unity.

For a few days, political divisions faded into the background. Republicans and Democrats, conservatives and liberals, country fans and rock stars all expressed admiration for a woman whose kindness crossed nearly every cultural and political boundary.

President Donald Trump ordered American flags lowered to half-staff at the White House, federal buildings, military installations, naval vessels and American embassies around the world through Sept. 1. That is an extraordinary national tribute normally reserved for presidents, senior government leaders and other historically important Americans.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville International Airport officials also announced their intention to rename the airport in Parton’s honor. If the proposal is approved, visitors arriving in Music City could someday be welcomed through Dolly Parton International Airport.

The airport illuminated its parking garages in pink. Thousands gathered at Dollywood and at Parton’s statue in Sevierville to leave flowers, photographs and handwritten messages. In London, the famous Piccadilly Lights displayed a tribute to her. Movie theaters announced special showings of “Steel Magnolias” and “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”

Musicians around the world honored her from their stages. Kacey Musgraves performed “Here You Come Again” as an audience joined in. Brad Paisley became emotional while singing “When I Get Where I’m Going,” his duet with Parton. Harry Styles led his audience in “I Will Always Love You.”

Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Mick Jagger, Cyndi Lauper, Linda Ronstadt, Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Jane Fonda and countless others celebrated her talent, generosity and humanity.

Eminem posted a letter he received from Dolly, that said how much she appreciated his music.

These tributes came from people who probably agree on very little politically. Yet they agreed about Dolly.

That may be her greatest accolade of all.

Parton was unquestionably one of America’s most successful entertainers. She wrote thousands of songs, sold more than 100 million records, starred in memorable movies and built a major entertainment business.

Her lifetime honors included 11 Grammy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honors, induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the National Medal of Arts and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

She was nominated twice for an Academy Award for her songwriting. She received numerous Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards and became one of the most honored performers in the history of country music.

But her greatest accomplishments cannot be measured by trophies.

Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, hundreds of millions of books have been given to children in the United States and other countries. More than 2 million books are now mailed to children every month.

Parton created the program in honor of her father, who could not read or write. She understood that literacy could change a child’s life, and she used her success to give children opportunities her own father never had.

She also contributed to hospitals, schools, disaster relief and medical research. When wildfires devastated communities in the Great Smoky Mountains, she helped families who had lost their homes. Her contribution to Vanderbilt University Medical Center supported research that assisted in the development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Success never made her ashamed of her roots. Born into a poor family in rural Tennessee, she spoke openly about hardship without bitterness. She turned poverty into determination, sorrow into music and success into generosity.

She never forgot where she came from, nor did she look down upon those who were still struggling.

Parton also possessed something disappearing from public life: the ability to laugh at herself. She joked about her towering hair, flamboyant clothing and carefully crafted appearance. Because she never pretended to be perfect, people found it easier to trust her.

Most importantly, she held strong beliefs without using them as weapons.

She was proudly Southern, proudly rural, open about her Christian faith and unmistakably herself. At the same time, she treated people from very different backgrounds with dignity. She did not demand political, religious or cultural agreement before offering someone respect.

America desperately needs that example.

We have reached the point where disagreement is frequently treated as evidence of bad character. Political opponents are not merely considered mistaken; they are described as evil. Social media rewards cruelty, anger and humiliation. Politicians and commentators have learned that outrage attracts attention—and attention produces money and power.

Dolly followed a different path. She did not build herself up by tearing other people down. She rarely lectured the public or inserted herself into every controversy. When pressed to take political sides, she generally tried to remind people of what they shared.

That did not mean she lacked convictions. It meant she understood that kindness can accomplish things anger never will.

Following Dolly’s example does not require us to abandon our beliefs. We should debate important issues, expose wrongdoing and defend our principles. But we can do those things without hating everyone who disagrees with us.

We can criticize a policy without questioning a neighbor’s humanity. We can help someone without first asking how that person voted. We can recognize that neither political party has a monopoly on patriotism, morality, wisdom or compassion.

The honors bestowed following Parton’s death demonstrate the remarkable reach of her life. An American president lowered the nation’s flags. Tennessee leaders proposed naming an international airport for her. World-famous performers sang her songs, and ordinary people gathered with flowers and tears.

Yet I suspect the tribute Dolly would value most is much simpler.

Read a book to a child. Help a family that has fallen on hard times. Treat an employee with dignity. Listen to someone whose opinions differ from your own. Keep your faith without using it to condemn others. Work hard, remain humble and remember where you came from.

Dolly Parton spent 80 years showing us that strength and kindness can exist together. She proved that a person can hold firm convictions while opening her heart to everyone.

In a polarized nation, we should honor her not merely by playing her songs, naming buildings after her or lowering our flags.

We should honor her by following her example. I could care less about the country songs she wrote. I couldn’t name one. But as a person, who never overreached into the political arena and was always kind to everyone, I can think on no better example.

We could all stand to be a little more like Dolly.

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