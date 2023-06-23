Missaukee commissioners take action on roofing

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MCBAIN – The Missaukee County Board of Commssioners, at its monthly meeting last week, voted to waive the sealed bid requirement and approve the bid from Bloxsom Roofing for the additional portion of the roof that was missed during the initial bid requested, as presented, to be paid equally between the Jail Expansion Fund and the Capital Projects Fund.

Commissioners also decided to waive the sealed bid requirement and approve bids for the 133 S. Main St. Building Renovation as presented, to be paid from the ARPA funding.

Aaron Sogge, EMS Director, gave a report on his department Heather Harris-Bryant, Commission on Aging (MCCOA) gave an update on what’s going on with the MCCOA.

Kevin Hughes, provided an update the District Health Department and Epidemiologist.

Chelsea Rossow provided her report on communicable disease.

Yarrow Brown, Housing North, gave a presentation regarding housing in the community.

Sherry Blaszak, Conservation District, gave an update on the Conservation District activities and nature trails and spots that have been developed and maintained over the years.

The board voted to approve the Access, Control, and Agreement to Perform Eligible Activities Agreement between Missaukee County Land Bank Authority and Missaukee County, and authorize the County Administrator to fill out the unknown portions once that information is available.

The board approved the proposal from Applied Innovation for County printer/copier lease and maintenance agreements as presented.

The board approved several resolutions including one on the Spark Grant.

Commissioners entered a closed session to consider the written opinion from the labor attorney, Steven H. Schwartz, dated March 10, 2023, which is exempt from disclosure by Section 13(1)(g) of the Michigan Freedom of Information Act, being MCL 15.243(1)(g), since the memo is subject to the attorney-client privilege.

No further information was provided.