Missaukee Historical Society dissolves

By John Raffel

Correspondent

LAKE CITY – Missaukee County administrator Liz Vogel told the Board of Commissioners at a reconvened meeting in late September that the Missaukee Historical Society recently dissolved and desired to turn over all remaining assets to Missaukee County.

Vogel told the board it would have to make a motion to accept the real property and assets of the Missaukee County Historical Society and create an unstaffed historical Society department within the county’s general fund.

The board voted to accept the real property and assets from the Missaukee Historical Society by a bill of sale, as presented, and create a department for the Historical Society within the county’s general fund 101.

Vogel presented the proposed Capital Improvement program for years 2023-28 to the commissioners. It was approved recently by the planning commission. The commissioners approved the plan as presented.

The board approved the 2022 amended L-4029 form as presented. It includes the two millage renewals passed at the August 2022 ballot.

Commissioners also approved the health insurance renewal as presented. They also approved the increase in administrative fees with C&M insurance, as presented.

The board approved the proposed contract between the county and the Michigan State University Board of Trustees which includes a three percent increase in compensation from prior year for extension services.