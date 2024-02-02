Missing teen may bein Sturgis

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing teen, Evilynn Mohr.

Evilynn, 15, disappeared on December 31, 2023, from Grand Rapids, Michigan. One month has gone by since the teen was last seen and authorities believe that she may be in the Sturgis area.

Evilynn’s grandma, Wendy Mohr, shared that this is the longest amount of time Evilynn has been away, and the family is deeply concerned for her safety. She hopes that Evilynn will see this message and reach out, “We love you and miss you so much. We just want to know that you are okay, and to bring you home safely. Your little brother needs you home too.”

