Missing woman’s van found in Clare County

Sara Burns is missing from Ogemaw County and was last reported in the Harrison area.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman, Sara Elizabeth Burns, is the subject of an intensive search in northwestern Clare County.

Burns, a white female described as 4 ft. 9 inches tall and 111 pounds with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, was reported missing on January 17 in Ogemaw County.

A post by the Midland City/County Police/EMS said Burns has a tattoo near her clavicle – a star with a banner across it.

She was reported in the Harrison area on January 11, a release from Ogemaw County Sheriff Brian D. Gilbert said. She was previously staying in the Prescott area in the southeast corner of Ogemaw County and was last seen there on January 9th after leaving her previous residence in the Hughton lake area, the release said.

Her empty van was reportedly found in a remote wooded area near Leota by the Clare County Sheriff’s Officials on January 11, and towed in, but the vehicle had not yet been flagged as important to law enforcement, a release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the release from the CCSO, Ogemaw County notified them about a missing person on Monday, January 23rd. As soon as Ogemaw investigators found out that Burns’ van had been located, they arranged for the area to be searched with a tracking dog Monday.

Clare County and Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Offices have since been searching the area where the vehicle was located northeast of Leota by the use of K9s, Drones, and Canvassing. Additional Search and Rescue Crews are also going to be assisting as the search continues, the release from the CCSO said.

The Clare Police Department UAV Unit, Michigan State Police, and Michigan DNR are assisting with the search.

Ogemaw Sheriff Gilbert urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burns, or who may have seen her, are asked to please contact Detective Lieutenant Dave Stahl at the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office at 989-345-3111, or contact Clare County Central Dispatch at 989-539-7166.