Mobile Secretary of State office coming to Christian Neighbors

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PLAINWELL—Area residents will have an opportunity to complete Secretary of State transactions closer to home when the state’s mobile office visits Christian Neighbors Monday, Nov. 2.

The visit is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to anyone in the community.

Appointments can be requested online or through Kim Shafer at Christian Neighbors. Residents should check availability when scheduling.

The mobile office brings many services typically offered at a Secretary of State branch to community locations.

Transactions available during the visit include obtaining a first Michigan identification card, renewing a driver’s license or ID, transferring a vehicle title, and applying for or renewing a disability parking placard.

According to the Michigan Department of State, mobile offices also offer REAL ID services, vehicle registration renewals and tabs, license plates, organ donor registration and voter registration.

Christian Neighbors encouraged residents to take advantage of the local stop as an alternative to traveling to a branch in Allegan or Kalamazoo.

To request an appointment, visit https://form.jotform.com/241914938444060.

For scheduling assistance or additional information, contact Shafer at (269) 685-4166, ext. 102, or kshafer@christianneighbors.org.