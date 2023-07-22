Monica Smith to resign as executive director at Sturgis Neighborhood Program

Monica Smith will resign as executive director at Sturgis Neighborhood Program, effective July 28, after 23 years in the position.

Tracey Parker, SNP board president, made the announcement this week.

Smith was hired as executive director of the non-profit agency in August 2000. She led SNP’s transition from a rental-housing provider to one that provides homebuyer opportunities through renovation or construction of single-family homes.

SNP’s board of directors and the city of Sturgis have collaborated with Smith to secure at least $3 million in grant funding and construction loans to conduct more than 60 projects. Initiatives have included renovation of vacant and owner-occupied homes; demolition of blighted properties; and construction of three single-family homes. SNP works in tandem with St. Joseph County ISD CTE Consortium, Sturgis CTE Construction Trades and Sturgis Area Community Foundation.

Under Smith’s direction, SNP has established two funds at Sturgis Area Community Foundation: Elizabeth Peckham Memorial Scholarship Fund and the SNP Sturgis Building Trades Support Fund. The agency has collaborated with SACF as its main funding source for new homes built by students in Sturgis CTE Construction Trades through the SNP and SACF “Teaming Up with the Trades” program. The goal of the program is to encourage pursuit of careers in skilled trades.

Smith said her time at Sturgis Neighborhood Program has been her “most rewarding career experience.” She looks forward to applying that experience in her next role at Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

She remains enthusiastic about SNP’s future. She anticipates the next director will bring fresh ideas and new energy to SNP.

Sturgis Neighborhood Program has formed two committees to facilitate the transition — one to select the next executive director, and a second to ensure that current projects remain on-schedule. Smith will help SNP during the process.

On July 20, CTE students joined Smith as she hosted her final SNP unveiling of a new-build home, at 116 S. Orange St.