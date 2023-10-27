‘Monster Mash’ set forOct. 28 at SYCA

Sturges-Young Center for the Arts presents “Monster Mash” Oct. 28, 8 p.m.-midnight.

It’s billed as a scary evening of fun in a Haunted Mansion-themed atmosphere.

The event is for ages 21 and up.

Basic admission is $15. A party pack is available for an additional $15.

Attendees are encouraged to wear a costume. Costumes must be cured if using fake blood or other dye.

Costume contest categories include scariest, best haunted mansion theme, people’s choice and best group. Ballots are available throughout the evening. Winners are announced at 9:30 p.m.

A make-your-own to-go candy bag station also is offered.

Event sponsors are Designs By Vogt’s, Hip Padders Catering and Tasteful Creations.

Coming in November at Sturges-Young:

Nov 3: “Holiday Kaleidoscope.” An evening of dining, entertainment and philanthropy, includes silent and live auction. Tickets: $50 apiece, $400 for table of eight.

Nov 10: “Crescendo: 150 Years of Music In Sturgis,” 7 p.m. One-hour documentary celebrates the city’s history of music, from early pioneer days through the present. It’s the seventh film in the “Windows To Our Past” series.

Nov. 11: “Saving Private Ryan,” 7 p.m., presented by Sturgis Cinema Circle.

Nov. 17-19: “Willy Wonka the Musical,” presented by Sturgis Civic Players.

Online: https://sturgesyoung.com