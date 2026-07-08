Monument unveiled to honor Lawrence area Vietnam veterans

A dedication ceremony for a Vietnam War monument was held Sunday afternoon at Hill Cemetery, Lawence, to honor Lawrence area Vietnam veterans. As a light, steady rain fell during the 45-minute ceremony, it didn’t dampen the spirits of those who gathered, as well as those who made brief presentations. The monument was purchased by the Crandall and Sousley family of Lawrence, according to Gayle Crandall, who spoke before those gathered. Pastor Doug Tipken of the Lawrence and Hartford United Methodist Churches, also spoke before the small audience, that included several Vietnam War veterans. Members of the Lawrence American Legion Hess-Eastman Post 174 fired off a volley followed by the playing of Taps. In closing, Lawrence Township Supervisor Donna Spenner accepted the monument on behalf of the township.

Courier-Leader photos/Paul Garrod

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