More than 900 attend old-fashioned camp meeting at AMI in Berrien Springs

The atmosphere was full of smiles and joyful chatter as more than 900-plus people convened at the Advent Mission Institute (AMI) building site recently for an old-fashioned campmeeting, Aug. 20-22. The inaugural event occurred before the completion of the first building on the campus of the one-year-old organization at 3311 Edgewood Road, Berrien Springs.

Toni Minikus, Administrative Coordinator at AMI, reports that the number of name badges claimed indicate at least 900 in attendees. An additional group came on Saturday afternoon when name badges were no longer being printed, which would significantly increase the total number in attendance. Many of the participants were AMI supporters from out of state, and some came from as far away as British Columbia, Canada, and even Australia.

The work-up to the event was akin to a one-day home makeover—a flurry of activity with volunteers all working at the same time, Minikus said. While one crew put up tents, another crew unloaded and washed 350 rented chairs and 45 tables, and yet another crew placed 800 chairs in the main tent. Parking cones and signage were placed across campus as soon as sand was dumped and tents were pitched. A local electrician oversaw the layout of extension cords to each tent while the AV crew set up their stage lighting and TV monitors. Another AV person set up the Starlink satellite service. And the rest of the AV team ran cables and tucked them under the canvas on the floor of the 120’ x 60’ tent as someone else followed, staking the canvas down on the edges.

A generator growled as it powered the screeching cement saw cutting expansion lines into the newly-poured cement, she noted. The carpenter screwing together the platforms and camera boxes added his squealing drill to the cacophony of sounds while the platform decorator tacked lattice onto the edges with his hammer. Dump trucks were still coming in, beeping as they backed up, and the clinking tracks of the bulldozer maneuvered to spread the sand and gravel across the parking area. As John Dronen, one of the Founders of AMI, put it: “It was incredible to see and hear so much work happening simultaneously!”

The work began on Monday morning, August 17, as the first section of cement floor was poured. “In all, more than 10,000 square feet of cement was poured for the floor of the first AMI building in three days!,” Minikus said. “Nick Harris, of Cicero, Indiana, did an excellent job finishing the expanse of floor which was used for potluck and the watermelon feed just 48 hours later.”

The event itself ran at a slightly slower pace with volunteers greeting at registration, shuttling people to-and-fro from parking lots, and mic-ing up the guest speakers. The parking attendants endured the sun and welcomed the breeze. Everyone praised God for answering prayers once again for good weather for an AMI event, she said.

The children’s program required the energy of multiple volunteers, and everyone said they had a wonderful time in that tent as they learned how to stand with Jesus. When not in meetings, the children discovered that the sand-covered grounds proffered a great sandbox. Sand castles and toy car roadways could be spotted in random places around the campus, and barefooted friends played tag together with no fear of “wiping out” on the soft sand.

A total of 45 vendors set up their booths in a 40’ x 80’ tent and half of second tent the same size. They shared about their ministries and sold their wares. Networking and support flowed for these ministries who were thankful for this opportunity provided by AMI.

Many hymns of praise to God were sung together during song services throughout the three-day event. A choir, led by long-time choir director Betsy Mayer, of Hartland College in Rapidan, Virginia, practiced for four hours and delivered three musical offerings to God on Sabbath. Solos or duets were sung by Carlie Baber, Brianna Back, William Bumgardner, Jessica Ferraz, Javier Gonzalez, Matt & Josie & Eliza Minikus, Betty Oakley and the Suncoast Singers. And pianists Etien Balorda, Teresa Hargreaves, Victor Moreno, and Nick ten Caat shared accompaniment or interludes.

Speakers shared for 45 minutes each on a variety of topics. Often there were presentations being shared simultaneously in two different tents. Three panel discussions added variety and the opportunity to hear from more people, including young adults who presented their views on religious liberty. Speakers for the plenary and breakout sessions included: Daniel Bacchiocchi, Bruce Cameron, Esq., Paula Dronen, Esq., Dave Fiedler, Dr. R. Allen Hoffman, Pr. Ron Kelly, Hal Mayer, Dr. Peter McCullough, Sis. Maha McCullough, Dr. Isaac Olatunji, Pr. Dennis Page

Dr. Tim Perenich, Scott Ritsema, Pr. Bailley Schmidt, Niels ten Caat, Tim Rumsey,

Eva Tompkins, Esq., Greg Vatistas, Dr. Conrad Vine, Andrew von Maur and

Jonathan Zirkle, Esq.

Currently all presentations held in the main tent (bloopers and all) are available on YouTube: @pastor-ronkelly. As able, presentations shared in the breakout session tent will be posted, and the presentations in the main tent will be separated out of the all-day continuous live streams for viewers’ convenience.

The food must also be mentioned. Guest speakers were fed a hearty breakfast by Laurel Bredenkamp and their lunch and supper were generously catered by Minde Smith. General participants were provided for via food trucks—Sammy Arepa, India Garden, and Sharday’s fresh juice and herbal tea tent.

Saturday was scheduled to include a potluck lunch for all and an evening watermelon feed. Don Villwok connected us with Matthys Farm, just over the border in Indiana. Young and old enjoyed his freshly-picked, delicious melons! And Cary Steinkraus generously donated 600 ears of sweetcorn as a tasty contribution to the potluck, which opened the door for a fun, old-fashioned, corn-shucking party.

Praise God for His love and truth which combined to create such a blessed gathering!