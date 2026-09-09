Motorcyclist dies following crash in downtown Plainwell

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in downtown Plainwell on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The crash occurred at approximately 2 p.m., according to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety.

Public Safety personnel responded to the scene and immediately began providing emergency medical care.

The motorcyclist was transported by Beacon Health Plainwell Area EMS Ambulance to Beacon Health System for treatment, but later died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

No information regarding the identity of the motorcyclist or the other individual involved was released at the time.

“The circumstances leading to the crash remain under investigation,” Public Safety officials said in a Sept. 1 release.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office assisted with accident reconstruction.

Also assisting at the scene were the Otsego Police Department, Michigan State Police, Gun Plain Fire Department, Beacon Health Plainwell Area EMS, Plainwell Department of Public Works, Allegan County Central Dispatch and Michigan Department of Transportation.

As part of its initial investigation, Plainwell Public Safety asked anyone who witnessed the crash, saw either the motorcycle or SUV immediately before the collision or had relevant video footage from the downtown area to contact the department.

“Even seemingly minor details may assist investigators in determining the circumstances surrounding the crash,” officials said.

Information can be provided to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at 269-685-9858 or Detective John Varley at 269-720-0621.

“Plainwell Public Safety extends its condolences to the family and friends of the individual who lost their life in this tragic incident,” officials said.