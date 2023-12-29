MSP searching for stolen vehicle

SHERMAN TWP — Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are searching for a vehicle stolen earlier this week.

According to police, the incident occurred at a residence in the 64000 block of Shimmel Road in Sherman Township between 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 25.

The vehicle is a pewter-colored 1998 GMC Sierra with Michigan license plate DYP5018. The vehicle has black tires that are 12-½ inches wide with black rims. An orange South Carolina palm tree and moon sticker is in the back window on the left side, and a white “Hitter’s Edge” baseball player swinging a baseball bat sticker in in the back window on the right side.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this stolen vehicle is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

