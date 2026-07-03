Multiple TR teams, players earn Academic All-State honors

THREE RIVERS — A few Three Rivers High School sports teams and players earned Academic All-State honors for their seasons.

For track and field, four Wildcats earned individual Academic All-State honors: Freshman Canady Marzett, sophomore Olivia Wenzel, senior Blake Stewart, and junior David Wills.

The Three Rivers girls’ tennis team as a whole earned Academic All-State honors in Division 3 this past season, while Alyssa Jimenez and Makenzie Rennie won individual Academic All-State honors.

The same honors also went to the Wildcats’ girls’ soccer team. The team as a whole were named as Academic All-State in Division 3, while individually, there were five recipients. The individual recipients were Jenna Balog, Kathryn Carlisi, Andrea Canardo, Amaria Currier, and Martina Gomez.

For softball, as a team they were also named Academic All-State. Three Wildcats also earned individual All-State honors: London Hoffmaster, Dani Glass, and Ellie Ruesink.

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