Multiple TRHS student-athletes, teams receive postseason honors

Three Rivers senior volleyball player Jenna Southland (left) swings at a ball against Sturgis during the regular season. Southland, who set a single-season team record with 671 kills, was named First-Team All-State by the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association (MIVCA).

Members of the Three Rivers boys’ cross country team stand for a picture following the MHSAA regional meet at Portage West Middle School in October. The team earned Academic All-State recognition by the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association (MITCA) with a cumulative team GPA of 3.31.

Three Rivers junior football wide receiver Lamonta Stone (22) tries to deke a Plainwell defender during a regular season contest. Stone was one of two Wildcats, along with Jace Gray, named as Division 4 First-Team All-Region by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers had a relatively successful season on the field in many sports, and its teams and athletes were recently recognized with postseason honors.

In football, six Wildcats were named to the Wolverine Conference All-Conference teams. Senior Luis Warmack was named Second-Team All-Conference on offense, while juniors Tre Rohrer and Jace Gray were named Second-Team All-Conference on defense. Junior Sam Reynolds, sophomore Jaxon Smith and junior Lamonta Stone were all named Honorable Mention All-Conference on offense.

Gray and Stone were also named as Division 4 First-Team All-Region by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. Gray made the team as a linebacker, while Stone made it as a wide receiver.

In volleyball, multiple Wildcats went home with postseason honors. Senior Jenna Southland, who set a school record for most kills in a single season with 671 and recently signed with NCAA Division II Hillsdale College to play volleyball, was named Division 2 First-Team All-State by the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association (MIVCA). Her sister, sophomore Miley Southland, was named Division 2 Third-Team All-State as well.

Five Wildcat volleyball players were named to Wolverine Conference All-Conference teams. Both Southlands were named First-Team All-Conference, while senior Aliza Munro and senior Arabella Mangold both were named Second-Team All-Conference. Senior Allie McGlothlen was named Honorable Mention All-Conference. All five were also rewarded with All-Region honors by MIVCA.

To top off the postseason hardware for the volleyball team, the team was also named as Academic All-State by MIVCA.

Two Wildcat boys’ soccer players were named by the Wolverine Conference as Honorable Mention All-Conference: senior forward Christian Selent and sophomore defenseman Carter Rice. Three players, Selent, Rice and senior Lucas Salinas also won Honorable Mention All-District.

Three Rivers’ boys’ cross country team was recognized with Academic All-State recognition by the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association (MITCA). Along with making the state finals, which was a prerequisite for the award, the team made the grade with a cumulative team GPA of 3.31.

Also earning Academic All-State recognition was Three Rivers’ girls’ golf team, who had a cumulative team GPA of 3.806. They won the award through the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.

